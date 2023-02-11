"I'm gonna put my conspiracy right on here" - Wrestling legend on why WWE is pushing Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff disclosed why he believes WWE is pushing Cody Rhodes.

After several years of absence, The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based company in April 2022. He has since become one of the top superstars on the roster. The 37-year-old recently won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Bischoff revealed why he believes WWE is giving Rhodes a push.

"I'm going to put my conspiracy right on here because I've been in the room and heard certain conversations throughout my entire career. Enough of them to lead me to believe there's always a little something else behind the scenes. But how sweet if, look, I'm gonna talk about if it was me, all right? If I was running WWE and this AEW thing comes along and there's this, you know, little fight going back and forth, (...) But now if I'm me and I see Cody get there and go and make me go, 'oh man, I wish I would've listened a little more.' Here's what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna bring him back and I'm gonna make him the biggest star ever in about seven minutes so that everybody in AEW is going, 'damn, I should've jumped first,'" he said. [7:18 - 8:19]

Eric Bischoff wants to see Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

After winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes will now face the winner of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

Although Eric Bischoff does not believe Zayn should win the title at Elimination Chamber, he stated that he would like to see the former Honorary Uce challenge Cody Rhodes for the championship in the future.

"I think within the next six months Sami is going to be right there. I could see Sami and Cody down the line if indeed Cody comes out of it as WWE Champion. Not yet, but very soon. Does he have the talent? He has enough talent to share. I think the crowd needs to view Sami in that role for just a little bit longer, that upper third of the roster. I think if they do it, in the next six months, absolutely yes. I think if they did it right now, it'd be a bit too soon," he said on his 83 Weeks podcast. (H/T WrestlingInc)

