"I'm scared of her, you should be too" - When Triple H warned current WWE star from Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE alongside Nick Khan in July 2022, following the retirement of her father, Vince McMahon. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, became the Head of Creative before assuming the position of Chief Content Officer.

In August of that same year, Triple H appeared as a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. During the interview, Logan stated that he wanted to talk about Stephanie, pointing out that she was off-camera in the studio. The Game then jokingly warned the 27-year-old from his wife.

"If you want her to whip your a** go ahead I don't care. I'm scared of her, you should be too. Yeah, let me just say. You've been hit hard, her slap will take your eye out of you head, I'm just saying," he said. [From 0:06 - 0:19]

While Triple H remains the company's Chief Content Officer, Stephanie resigned from WWE earlier this year upon her father's return as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Current champion praised Logan Paul ahead of his WWE WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins

Over the past year, Logan Paul competed in a few matches before participating in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. During the bout, the popular YouTuber eliminated Seth Rollins. The two have since been feuding. They will now square off at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently broke character to praise Paul.

"If you look at everything Logan [Paul] has done so far. He's not hesitating to take any risk. I would say he might be willing to take a little bit more risk than I would personally at the end of the day," he said.

