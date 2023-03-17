In 2019, popular internet personality Corinna Kopf slid into WWE Superstar Logan Paul's Twitter DMs after he pronounced her name wrong on his podcast. The popular YouTuber then started dating Kopf later that same year.

During an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast in 2021, Kopf disclosed that she and Paul did not get intimate for about a year after they got to know each other.

"Me and Logan actually didn't have s*x for a whole year after we knew each other. It was literally like a one-year anniversary type thing. I mean it was. It was around the same time. But the reason why was because originally I asked you [Paul] to get STD tested and he was like, 'No.' I was like, 'Why?' Why are you not, just like it's not... I know you're f**king rich. I know you have the time to do it. I mean we don't have the time but I'm like, you can't just f**king go, you're like, 'I just p**sed in a cup recently. It's fine.' I'm like, 'You only test for certain STDs when you p**s,'" she said.

The social media star also revealed that she and Paul broke up for a while during that year after the WWE star refused to do the STD test.

"Then I was like, 'Okay, I guess we're not having s*x,' and then we did not talk anymore," she added. [2:43 - 2:46]

Logan Paul will face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39

In April 2022, Logan Paul made his in-ring debut when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. About three months later, the YouTube star defeated his former teammate at SummerSlam.

Last November, Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite his impressive performance, Paul failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief. The 27-year-old last competed in January when he participated in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

During the Royal Rumble, Paul eliminated Seth Rollins. Since then, the two superstars have been feuding. They will now square off at WrestleMania 39.

