"I'm in tears" - When multi-time WWE Champion got arrested for kissing a young girl

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Paul Wight, also known as The Big Show, was born in South Carolina in 1972 with acromegaly disease. The now-seven feet tall wrestler was already over six feet tall by the time he turned 12. The multi-time World Champion was also over 220 pounds.

While Wight's size helped him become a star in the wrestling business, it caused him some trouble earlier in his life. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 1999, the 51-year-old recalled getting arrested when he was only 12 for kissing a girl in his class. The former WWE star stated that the experience left him traumatized.

"The first girl I ever kissed I got arrested for crying out loud. [You were 12 years old but you looked like a man?] Yeah, I was 6'2'', 220 [lbs], with hair on my chest and here's a girl in the same class as me, she's 11, I got a crush on her. I'm at the roller skating ring, I get arrested. The guy asked me for my ID, I don't even have a library card for crying out loud. I'm 12. I'm in tears in front of all my classmates," he said.

The former WWE Champion added:

"[Did you have a beard?] I had a mustache, little chocolate mustache. This guy treating me like I'm some kind of a pedophile. Yeah, I'm only 12 years old, my first kiss, I'm arrested in the back of a squad car. All my friends in school are standing outside. [Psychologically, you must've been going insane.] Traumatized." [13:14 - 14:04]

Paul Wight once put a loaded gun to an ex-WWE star's head

Paul Wight spent many years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. He competed in several events, including Tribute to the Troops. During one of these tours, the current AEW star allegedly put a loaded gun to Rene Dupree's head.

The former Tag Team Champion recalled the story during an episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast.

"I told Johnny I don't wanna go, but if you need me, I'll be there, and of course, I was there. Was it scary? No, I had a broken nose, a f**king concussion, I got food poisoning, it was my 21st birthday. Because I got food poisoning, Bradshaw was f**king on my a**. Big Show took a loaded f**king gun [and] stuck it to my f**king head. That's an uneasy feeling right there. When someone puts a loaded weapon to your f**king head, especially Big Show whose fingers are the size (...) a little bit of pressure there. You don't stick a gun in someone's face. So, yeah, did I have fun? No, it sucked," Dupree said.

