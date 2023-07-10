"I'm in tears" - When multi-time WWE Champion got arrested for kissing a young girl

WWE
By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Jul 10, 2023 04:23 IST
WWE legend and current AEW star Paul Wight (aka The Big Show)

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Paul Wight, also known as The Big Show, was born in South Carolina in 1972 with acromegaly disease. The now-seven feet tall wrestler was already over six feet tall by the time he turned 12. The multi-time World Champion was also over 220 pounds.

While Wight's size helped him become a star in the wrestling business, it caused him some trouble earlier in his life. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 1999, the 51-year-old recalled getting arrested when he was only 12 for kissing a girl in his class. The former WWE star stated that the experience left him traumatized.

"The first girl I ever kissed I got arrested for crying out loud. [You were 12 years old but you looked like a man?] Yeah, I was 6'2'', 220 [lbs], with hair on my chest and here's a girl in the same class as me, she's 11, I got a crush on her. I'm at the roller skating ring, I get arrested. The guy asked me for my ID, I don't even have a library card for crying out loud. I'm 12. I'm in tears in front of all my classmates," he said.

The former WWE Champion added:

"[Did you have a beard?] I had a mustache, little chocolate mustache. This guy treating me like I'm some kind of a pedophile. Yeah, I'm only 12 years old, my first kiss, I'm arrested in the back of a squad car. All my friends in school are standing outside. [Psychologically, you must've been going insane.] Traumatized." [13:14 - 14:04]

Paul Wight once put a loaded gun to an ex-WWE star's head

Paul Wight spent many years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. He competed in several events, including Tribute to the Troops. During one of these tours, the current AEW star allegedly put a loaded gun to Rene Dupree's head.

The former Tag Team Champion recalled the story during an episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast.

"I told Johnny I don't wanna go, but if you need me, I'll be there, and of course, I was there. Was it scary? No, I had a broken nose, a f**king concussion, I got food poisoning, it was my 21st birthday. Because I got food poisoning, Bradshaw was f**king on my a**. Big Show took a loaded f**king gun [and] stuck it to my f**king head. That's an uneasy feeling right there. When someone puts a loaded weapon to your f**king head, especially Big Show whose fingers are the size (...) a little bit of pressure there. You don't stick a gun in someone's face. So, yeah, did I have fun? No, it sucked," Dupree said.

