ICW New: Joe Coffey releases footage of Gonzo incident that led to him being removed from roster

Joe Coffey has released unseen footage

Last week, WWE NXT UK Superstar Joe Coffey was removed from all upcoming Insane Championship Wrestling events following his unscheduled appearance at the debut of new show ICW Gonzo this past Saturday.

Insane Championship Wrestling would issue a statement stating that the removal of Coffey from all upcoming events was due to a management decision and that they would not be releasing footage of the incident.

While we managed to catch some of the altercation on video, Joe Coffey has now released footage of what exactly led to him being, in his words, sacked from the company.

You can see the footage below, via Joe Coffey's Twitter.

As you can see, Coffey barged through the ICW fans rammed into the incredibly intimate Asylum venue, armed with a chain before jumping the fence and assaulting current ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy.

Coffey then took out his frustration on ICW founder Mark Dallas and several crew members. An unscheduled intermission was announced after Coffey was escorted from the arena, swigging from his bottle of Buckfast and continuing to vent his frustrations.

Coffey also posted some unseen footage from outside the venue and another altercation with referees Thomas Kearins and Sean McLaughlin, saying they owe him their jobs before stating that he should have been on a "tinpot" show, before boasting about retiring Kurt Angle.

ICW Wont Release the footage.

So there ya go.

Thatll be the end of it.

End of the day. Everyone in that company shat a brick. — Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) October 18, 2019

Joe Coffey has already been replaced for one ICW event in France 2000, where he was scheduled to face off against Andy Wild, but there's no word as yet as to whether the former ICW World Heavyweight Champion will be replaced in his title shot at Fear & Loathing XII.

Coffey would then storm the One Fall Sessions, which are hosted by ICW announcer Simon Cassidy and Billy Kirkwood, where last night's guests were BT Gunn and the man who Coffey attacked - ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy.

Coffey audibly mentioned that he had "been sacked" in the videos, saying he's doing bigger and better things.

Meanwhile, ICW have announced that Gonzo will return to The Asylum on December 1st.

The Last Man Standing

We recently spoke with Coffey to chat about his NXT UK career and the difference between working with ICW and WWE just last month, before all of this went down.

Coffey opened up about the meaning behind the name 'Gallus' and who out of himself, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang came up with the name.

You can listen to the entire interview below or read it here.

Tickets for ICW's upcoming events are available here.

