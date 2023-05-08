If Drew McIntyre goes to AEW, an underrated star could take his spot

Drew McIntyre's potential WWE exit might result in an underrated star being immediately put in the spotlight. The star in question is Bron Breakker.

The Scottish Warrior has done it all in WWE. He is a Royal Rumble winner, a two-time WWE Champion, and a one-time Intercontinental Champion.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Drew McIntyre could leave WWE in the near future. Fightful shared an update on the report, and it seems like McIntyre isn't too thrilled with his standing in the company and is interested in looking for greener pastures.

If the 37-year-old star does end up leaving WWE and jumping ship to AEW, he will undoubtedly be a huge addition to Tony Khan's company.

If McIntyre leaves, WWE will have an opportunity to give his spot to someone who has the potential to become a massive star in the distant future.

Enter Bron Breakker. Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's son is just 25 years old and has been doing well on WWE TV for a while now. Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion, an excellent in-ring worker, and is improving on the mic with each passing week. At 230 lbs, Breakker has the look of a main eventer and a top future world champion.

Bron Breakker has it in him to take Drew McIntyre's spot

Bron Breakker spoke with Yahoo Sports about two years ago and had the following to say about his goals in WWE:

"Obviously the goal is to make it to the main roster, go up and perform. Time will tell, but my long-term goal is to be on a WrestleMania card and be a reliable talent for this company, be a good soldier, someone they can count on, an ambassador to set an example for young people and be a great representation of what WWE is about." [H/T Yahoo Sports]

If handled correctly, Breakker could certainly become a valuable addition to the main roster. His intimidating stature makes him a worthy replacement for Drew McIntyre if the latter ends up quitting the company somewhere down the line.

What do you think? Is Bron Breakker a future world champion? Share in the comment section below.

