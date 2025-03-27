If Paige rejoins WWE, there’s only one woman who could be her comeback opponent

Now that Paige (aka Saraya) is a free agent, it seems likely she will return to WWE for the first time since 2022. The former Divas Champion spent the last three years in AEW, but she has now announced that her time with Tony Khan's company has come to an end.

This update opens the way for a WWE comeback, and it should be a no-brainer that WWE will pursue her moving forward if she hasn't already.

If she returns, one opponent seems like the perfect fit for her. This superstar is former Women's Champion Asuka, who is currently in the final stage of her recovery from a serious knee injury that has kept her sidelined since May 2024.

They have never faced each other 1-on-1 in WWE

Paige and Asuka are regarded as two of the top female stars in WWE history. However, they never faced off in a one-on-one match. By the time Asuka joined the main roster, the former AEW star had already retired from in-ring competition.

Then, when she came back, the former Divas Champion took over non-wrestling roles, which meant she never had the chance to face off against the Japanese star in the ring.

Thus, a feud between the two stars could be the perfect comeback for the former AEW star in WWE.

It would help make Asuka's transition to in-ring competition smoother

After such a long absence, it might be risky for WWE Creative to bring Asuka back to the title picture right away, as it could ruin her momentum if she doesn't win the championship immediately.

Therefore, it would be logical for her to go after the former AEW star once she is back and have a feud with her before challenging for the World Title again.

Paige and Asuka have unfinished business

Six years ago, Paige became the manager of The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, who were the Women's Tag Team Champions at that time.

The former Divas Champion had a role similar to the one Paul Heyman has with Roman Reigns (and before that with Brock Lesnar) until Asuka and Kairi Sane turned on her, with the former attacking Paige with the green mist.

Thus, the former Divas Champion could target Asuka once she is back in WWE, seeking revenge from the Japanese superstar.

