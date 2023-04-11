Image of Logan Paul with Triple H has fans convinced that it's Photoshopped: Is it real or fake? 

Logan Paul's contract expired following his defeat at WrestleMania 39 to Seth Rollins. On Twitter, he recently shared a photo of himself with Triple H and mentioned that he had re-signed with WWE on a multiyear deal. However, fans were quick to note that something was out of place.

After receiving backlash from fans, who were convinced that the picture was fake, the internet sensation fired back and claimed the statement to be untrue. He posted comparison photos and proceeded to point out the drastic changes, from the color of his jacket to the different flavored Prime Energy Drink, as well as the absence of Stephanie McMahon.

"Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE. That is untrue. As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor."

Despite this, the WWE Universe continued to have their doubts, with fans replying to Logan Paul's Tweet with more observations from the photos.

Mike Majlak @mikemajlak @LoganPaul now I’m starting to question whether you actually re-signed or not. or if you ever signed at all. or if you’re even still a human at this point. @LoganPaul now I’m starting to question whether you actually re-signed or not. or if you ever signed at all. or if you’re even still a human at this point.

Despite the controversy, the YouTube megastar has indeed signed with WWE, as it was confirmed by Triple H on Twitter. The announcement of the signing was also up on WWE.com.

Which notable names did Logan Paul face within the first year of signing with WWE?

Since his debut at WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul has had a successful rookie year, and it is no surprise that he has been re-signed to the WWE.

In his first singles match, Paul was put up against his former teammate, a WWE veteran in The Miz, at SummerSlam. He showcased his athletic abilities and ended up performing a Frog Splash through the announcers' table. His effort enabled him to take out the Miz, earning his first win.

The Maverick also faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. With this only being his third match in the company and within his first year, many were confused by the booking, but the YouTube star showed up for an impressive performance. Paul pushed himself and Reigns to the limit with his high-flying maneuvers.

After some interference from The Usos and Jake Paul, Reigns was able to overcome the rookie star and retain his championship.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Hard to believe that Roman Reigns Vs Logan Paul was 4 months ago 🤯 Hard to believe that Roman Reigns Vs Logan Paul was 4 months ago 🤯https://t.co/SedcOIkdq7

His latest match came at WrestleMania 39 against Seth Rollins. Despite another hard-hitting performance, Rollins emerged victorious. The match also saw Paul's friend and fellow YouTube star KSI get involved.

With his re-signing, Logan Paul will definitely come back with new tricks up his sleeve for the WWE Universe. Many fans have shared their praise for the social media star and are looking forward to his on-screen return.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes