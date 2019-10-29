Impact Wrestling News: Company has big plans for the UK in 2020

Will Impact Wrestling return to the UK next year?

Impact Wrestling is vastly considered as the phoenix of the wrestling industry, having survived many moments that could have ended it's run. Now the company looks to be reborn again after it's parent company, Anthem, purchased AXS TV and the wrestling show was moved over to there, with the debut happening on October 29th.

Impact announces new UK television deal and time slot

Impact also excitedly announced a new UK television deal for fans in the United Kingdom, with Impact noticeably drawing more live viewers than Monday Night RAW in England recently it's definitely a great step for the company to continue it's great presence in the UK.

Where, when and how to watch Impact Wrestling in the UK?

The full details of the UK television deal that Impact signed recently, and where UK viewers can watch Impact wrestling can be found here, but I wanted to know what plans Impact had for the UK going forward in terms of it's live shows.

Will Impact Wrestling head over to the UK soon?

Luckily I was able to take part in a recent conference call to celebrate Impact Wrestling making it's debut on AXS TV and ask Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D'Amore if they had any plans to bring the show to the UK in light of their new television deal, here's what he had to say.

“The UK has always been a very strong, very important and very vital market for Impact Wrestling and it’s certainly high on our list of markets to pursue and it’s one of those things that we looked at from day one when we took over in January of 2018."

He continued,

"It’s something that we realise that our large and very passionate UK fan base is really chomping at the bit to be to see and support Impact Wrestling live and we’re working very hard right now and have had some discussions so fingers crossed it’s a goal to get impact wrestling back into the UK market from a large event perspective in 2020.”

Fingers crossed that Impact Wrestling do work out a way to bring the show to the UK because the last time they came, for Impact Wrestling Vs The UK at Wrestling MediaCon it was an awesome show with some fantastic wrestling! You can watch the full show here.

Do you want to see Impact Wrestling head to the UK again? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below