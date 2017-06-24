Impact Wrestling News: Jeff Jarrett teases appearance of "the most powerful, influential" guest at Slammiversary

Who's the mystery guest Jeff?

Slammiversary XV is gonna be huge!

What’s the story?

Jeff Jarrett has taken to social media to announce the appearance of ‘the most powerful, influential resident of Orlando, Florida’ at Slammiversary. Jarrett first sent out the following Tweet announcing the fact that a very special guest will be at Slammiversary XV next month:

Slammiversary week just got even bigger...more details coming...very, very special guest is coming... ... https://t.co/8BRcUfh571 — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 23, 2017

Additionally, Jarrett broached the topic yet again, stating that the influential personality from Orlando will be appearing during Slammiversary week-

(1) For the very first time the most powerful, influential resident of Orlando, Florida has confirmed that he will attend Slammiversary... — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 23, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Jeff Jarrett was the co-founder of TNA (now re-branded as Impact Wrestling) and also spearheaded GFW (Global Force Wrestling). GFW recently merged with Impact Wrestling, with Jarrett returning to Impact in the role of an Executive Producer.

The heart of the matter

As we had previously reported, Jeff Jarrett and the executives at Impact Wrestling have roped in the services of former NFL star and well-known Football player DeAngelo Williams, who will team up with Moose to compete in a match at Slammiversary.

As of the time of this writing, Jarrett is yet to reveal the name of the ‘very special guest’ who is to appear during Slammiversary week. Here’s what he said regarding the same-

“For the very first time the most powerful, influential resident of Orlando, Florida has confirmed that he will attend Slammiversary... week @UniversalORL and participate in the Impact Zone for @IMPACTWRESTLING and @GFWWrestling ! #Slamm15! #Honored”

Shaquille O’ Neal is one of the rumored names to be the special surprise guest. Impact Wrestling have seemingly roped in the services of yet another celebrity in addition to Williams, for Slammiversary.

What’s next?

Impact Wrestling will host Slammiversary XV at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida on July 2nd.

Author’s take

Impact Wrestling really seems to be pushing the envelope this year for Slammiversary.

In my opinion, the company has all the potential in the world in order to put on a decent show this year, given the fact that its roster boasts big names such as Alberto El Patron, Scott Steiner and Bobby Lashley. Here’s hoping we get a great show on July 2nd.

