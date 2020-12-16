IMPACT Wrestling last week proved to be one of the best nights of the year for the promotion. Thanks to the excitement surrounding Kenny Omega and AEW working with IMPACT Wrestling, fans of both promotions and other outsiders tuned in to see what the buzz was about. Between AXS TV, YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, IMPACT managed to get over 750,000 views on their product.

The AEW World Champion and Don Callis were back tonight and would be popping up throughout the night. His former Bullet Club partner Karl Anderson would be in action as well, taking on Chris Sabin.

We also had Manik versus Chris Bey, as the new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion looked to start his reign strong with a win over the Ultimate Finesser. Alongside that, the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Title Tournament continued, with the next round starting tonight. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie battled against Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, with both teams going in as strong favorites to win the belts.

Kaleb with a K introduced us to IMPACT Wrestling and Tenille Dashwood. At Final Resolution, they managed to overcome Alisha and Eddie Edwards in tag team action. Tonight, Lish had a shot at redemption.

Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb with a K vs Alisha Edwards w/Eddie Edwards on IMPACT Wrestling

Alisha Edwards dropped Tenille Dashwood on her face after a swinging leg trip, following up with a running senton splash. A tilt-a-whirl sent Dashwood into the corner, but Dashwood turned things around with a rope hung neckbreaker. Edwards kicked out at two.

Dashwood's technical work was enough to keep Alisha fighting from underneath throughout most of the match. Though she escaped a full nelson, a sidewalk slam bounced her off the mat. However, Alisha managed to avoid a second rope hung neckbreaker, responding with a step-up enziguri and a running clothesline.

Alisha followed up with a running elbow in the corner and a bulldog. Kaleb with a K pulled Dashwood to the floor just in time. Eddie Edwards tried to get Kaleb out of the way, and was hit with his camera for his trouble. Lish took him out with a dive after Dashwood shoved him into harm's way.

Unfortunatley for Alisha, when as she entered through the ropes again, Tenille Dashwood bulldozed over her with the Lights Out Kick.

Results: Tenille Dashwood defeated Alisha Edwards via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B-

.@TheSamiCallihan has challenged @TheEddieEdwards to a match to settle their grudge once and for all on the first IMPACT of 2021. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/bOsPCLCsA1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 16, 2020

Immediately after the match, the static appeared throughout the IMPACT zone, as Sami Callihan's ICU appeared on the screen. Callihan then sent a message to Eddie Edwards, wanting to put an end to their rivalry once and for all. On the first episode of IMPACT Wrestling in 2021, Callihan and Edwards will go to war one last time.

Mean Gia Miller was backstage with The Motor City Machine Guns. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley said that their hit list was almost finished. They knocked off XXXL and The North in recent weeks.

"There's only room for two machine guns in this company and you ain't one them." @SuperChrisSabin is ready for @MachineGunKA in our MAIN EVENT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/YGsA7m4uuQ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 16, 2020

Tonight the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Chris Sabin looked to prove that the true Machine Gun wasn't Karl Anderson.

Don Callis and Kenny Omega were with Anderson on Omega's bus. The AEW World Champion and The Invisible Hand both told Anderson to go prove why he was a finalist in the 2012 G1. That match should be incredible.