IMPACT Wrestling Results (February 2nd, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

Last week, Trey Miguel returned to IMPACT Wrestling, and the company teased another big return for this week's episode. However, they'd in fact bring in two returning stars, while hinting at more in the works.

The main event saw Rich Swann and his IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender opponent facing Moose and Chris Bey in an exciting tag team match. Rohit Raju also battled TJP in a non-title bout. We saw him speaking to a mystery man last week ahead of this opportunity. Who had he enlisted?

We kicked the night off with the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions and the women who believe they're the rightful champions, Havok and Nevaeh. Havok battled Tasha Steelz in singles action.

Tasha Steelz w/Kiera Hogan vs. Havok w/Nevaeh on IMPACT Wrestling

Tasha Steelz lept onto Havok as The Kaiju Queen of IMPACT Wrestling was distracted by Kiera Hogan. The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champions had a game plan, and played it perfectly. After the distraction, Steelz chopped down Havok with a series of shots to the knee, following up with some superkicks to a kneeling Havok for a two-count.

It wasn't long, though, until Havok's physical dominance emerged. Tossing Steelz into the corner, a nasty running boot nearly took the champ's head off. Catching Steelz off the top, Havok spun her around into a swinging sidewalk slam. 1-2-Steelz kicked out.

Hogan attempted to get involved again, but got caught by Havok, which distracted the ref. Nevaeh took advantage, tripping up Steelz for Havok's tombstone piledriver.

Results: Havok defeated Tasha Steelz via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B

We saw footage post-IMPACT Wrestling last week showing Ken Shamrock attacking security and even his ally Sami Callihan. We then cut to Scott D'Amore's office where he was berating the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion for allowing Shamrock to go off the rails.

Shamrock has been suspended indefinitely, which Callihan was actually okay with. After all, Shamrock hit him as well. Have we seen the last of The World's Most Dangerous Man in IMPACT?

Backstage, Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer were getting ready for their tag team match. Swann was excited about his title bout with Tommy Dreamer coming up, and told him to not do too much tonight as he didn't want him getting hurt. Dreamer, clearly hurt by his comments, seemed to be holding some frustration back as Swann walked off.