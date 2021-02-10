IMPACT Wrestling Results (February 9th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

We're only a few short days away from IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender. On Saturday, Tommy Dreamer will celebrate his 50th birthday with an IMPACT Wrestling World title opportunity.

Private Party would also challenge the winners of the tag title match tonight for the gold on Saturday. Would The Good Brothers retain, or would the dream team of James Storm and Chris Sabin walk away with the gold?

All that, plus Cousin Jake's answer for Violent By Design. Would he allow Eric Young to baptize him and bring out his best self? All that and more on IMPACT Wrestling tonight. We kicked things off with an epic eight-man tag team match, with the eight competitors in the Triple Threat Revolver match at No Surrender.

Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, and Suicide vs. Chris Bey, Shawn Daivari, Ace Austin, and Blake Christian on IMPACT Wrestling

Blake Christian worked the IMPACT Wrestling X-Cup this year and has impressed fans and the locker room. He started the match off with Josh Alexander, but The Walking Weapon was easily able to overpower the high-flyer. Former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin was next, but he also felt the wrath of Alexander.

Trey Miguel tagged in, with the former tag team opponents getting in some nice tandem offense with one another. Chris Bey alleviated Austin, and ran in to face off with Suicide. The IMPACT Wrestling legend dropped Bey with an atomic drop/dropkick combo before sending The Ultimate Finesser to the floor.

Suicide avoided a dive from Austin, sending him into Bey instead. Austin managed to turn things around after Willie Mack tagged in, rocking the big man with an enziguri. Bey took Mack to his corner, bringing Shawn Daivari into the bout. A big clothesline nearly took Chocolate Thunder's head off.

Mack was stuck on the wrong side of the ring, with the heels taking turns tearing him apart. For several minutes, he was forced to endure some serious punishment. Eventually, he was able to escape and make it to Trey Miguel, who came in like a house on fire.

The Rascal of IMPACT Wrestling knocked his opponents off the apron before tying up Blake Christian with an STF/crossface combination. Bey and Daivari broke it up, only to be taken out by Josh Alexander.

The Walking Weapon squared off with Ace Austin, turning a springboard enziguri into an ankle lock. Austin was writhing in pain, only to be saved by a 450 Splash from Christian. Austin and Christian butted heads, leading to Willie Mack demolishing both men with his powerful offense. A Samoan drop/standing moonsault combination crushed Christian.

Mack then took Daivari to the floor, eliminating both men from the equation. Suicide was in next, bouncing Bey and Austin off each other. Bey was launched at mach speed into the corner with a shotgun dropkick.

Suicide then set his sights on IMPACT Wrestling newcomer Blake Christian, but Christian was able to fight off not just the mysterious masked man, but Trey Miguel as well. A springboard flatliner spiked Miguel into the mat, but only earned a two-count.

Ultimately, Miguel got the tap-out victory with the "Hourglass" submission.

Results: Trey Miguel defeated Blake Christian via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: A

After the match, Sami Callihan appeared on the screen to call out Trey Miguel. When things are going well, Miguel is in a good mood. However, when they aren't, Miguel has the tendency to flake out on IMPACT Wrestling. So why not just save our time and quit now?