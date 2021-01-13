IMPACT Wrestling Results (January 12th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

Following an excellent IMPACT Plus special, IMPACT Wrestling Genesis, we head right into the go-home show before Hard to Kill on January 16th. Kenny Omega's friends, and IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers helped the AEW World Champion annihilate Jon Moxley on Dynamite last week. Not only that, but The Young Bucks have joined forces with them.

At Hard to Kill, Omega and The Good Brothers will face off against IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns. What will The Super Elite have to say tonight? Will Swann, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley get their hands on their opponents before Saturday?

We kicked things off with a high-profile Knockouts match. Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie faced off against Kimber Lee, current champion Deonna Purrazzo's right hand.

Taya Valkyrie w/Rosemary vs Kimber Lee w/Deonna Purrazzo on IMPACT Wrestling

Kimber Lee rushed Taya Valkyrie before her music finished playing, and looked to send a message to La Wera Loca. Clotheslines, punches, and chops battered the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in IMPACT Wrestling history, but she turned things around with a double leg takedown.

Sending Lee into the corner, Valkyrie lit up her opponent with some stiff chops to the chest. Lee slid to the floor to avoid more punishment, and caught a diving Valkyrie with a roundhouse to the head. In the ring, she mounted Valkyrie, pelting her with punches.

Taya Valkyrie escaped a modified double shoulder lock, but ran right into a yakuza kick from Lee. The Crown Jewel planted Valyrie with a sidewalk slam, but the Swanton Bomb was blocked by Valkyrie's knees. Valkyrie made it to her feet as Deonna Purrazzo pleaded for Lee to get up. Valkyrie laid her out with a series of clotheslines before hitting a spear for a two-count.

Advertisement

Kimber Lee took advantage of a distraction from the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, planting Valkyrie with a German suplex. The second one was blocked, and a short-arm clothesline nearly decapitated Lee. The running double knees in the corner crushed Lee's head into the bottom turnbuckle, but Purrazzo put her arm on the bottom rope to stop the pin.

Advertisement

Rosemary chased Purrazzo up the ramp, but stopped when Susan appeared. Susan apparently joined forces with Purrazzo, and the duo beat down The Demon Assassin. The distraction left Valkyrie vulnerable for the Alligator Clutch.

Results: Kimber Lee defeated Taya Valkyrie via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B+

On Kenny Omega's private tour bus, The Super Elite and Don Callis were talking shop for Hard To Kill.

Callis said that we needed to see the "Real Machine Gun" when Karl Anderson faced Rich Swann tonight.