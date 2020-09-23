A week after the return of Rich Swann, Eric Young had some statements to make. IMPACT Wrestling was under fire by their own World Champion. Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Scott D'Amore, weren't the only men who would feel the wrath of the World Class Maniac.

We saw two Knockouts matches tonight, including the main event which saw the in-ring return of Tenille Dashwood. Along with Kaleb Konley, Dashwood would face Jordynne Grace, hoping to elevate herself in the division by knocking off the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion.

It wasn't just the IMPACT World Champion that had a message to send. The X-Division Champion would face the winner of a Triple Threat that opened the show. Trey Miguel, TJP, and Chris Bey all vied for a shot at the gold. Who would be the one to face the Desi Hitman?

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division #1 Contenders Match: Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel vs TJP

Chris Bey rushed Trey, taking out The Rascal momentarily. However, a little bit of teamwork from Trey and TJP sent Bey into the corner. TJP countered The Art of Finesse but was launched to the floor.

Trey missed a penalty kick on Bey but hit a standing moonsault for a two-count. TJP rushed in for a roll-up on Trey, only to get a two. Bey was able to plant both competitors with a flatliner/DDT double combination.

The former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion held the advantage for some time, but was caught out by TJP, who locked Trey in a Sharpshooter while holding Bey in a Camel Clutch. Bey broke away, though, and as TJP turned the Sharpshooter into a Muta Lock, he was hit by a leaping double stomp from Bey.

Trey Miguel lit up Chris Bey with a striking combination, and the IMPACT Wrestling Veteran TJP followed up with a trio of suplexes, Three Amigos style and he moved up for the Mamba Splash.

Trey and Bey put a stop to it, with Trey getting the best of both men. Trey bounced off the head of a hanging Bey and sent TJP across the ring with an armdrag before hitting TJP with the question mark kick/neckbreaker.

As Trey set up for his diving Meteora, Bey caught him out of the air with the Art of Finesse cutter. He failed to capitalize, as TJP locked him in the TJP Clutch. As Bey struggled to escape the hold, Trey recovered, landing on TJP with the Meteora for the win.

Results: Trey defeated TJP via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: A

Immediately after the match, Trey challenged Rohit Raju for the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship.

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel vs Rohit Raju (c)

An exhausted Trey Miguel was forced to immediately face the X-Division Champion. Raju quickly rolled up Trey, grabbing two handfuls of tights to secure the victory.

.@HakimZane has managed to stay one step ahead of everybody once again. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FRA4tEZerf — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 23, 2020

Results: Rohit Raju defeated Trey via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: D

Eric Young cut a promo on Rich Swann and Scott D'Amore, stating that they would pay for their actions.

"From this point on my conscience will be clear." @TheEricYoung is at the end of the road less traveled for @GottaGetSwann. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Vs2kmCDGdK — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 23, 2020

At Bound for Glory, Young plans to put Swann through hell in their IMPACT Wrestling World Championship Match.