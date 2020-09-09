It's been a week since Eric Young took the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship away from Eddie Edwards. Now, the World Class Maniac is running rampant throughout IMPACT Wrestling. What does he have in store for the roster?

We've got two titles on the line tonight, including the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship. The Rascalz looked to take on The Motor City Machine Guns in a Slammiversary rematch, this time with gold on the line.

Speaking of gold, Chris Bey and TJP would face off for the opportunity to challenge Rohit Raju for the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship. All that and more tonight.

We kicked the show off with the IMPACT World Champion, who had something to say to the fans and the roster.

Eric Young addresses IMPACT Wrestling as the new World Champion

Eric Young said that the fans were looking at the World Class Man, the World Class Professional Wrestler, and most importantly, the World Class Maniac. He went on to go over what he's done from Slammiversary to now. What happened to Rich Swann and, now, Eddie Edwards? It was all a part of his plan.

Young was interrupted by Alisha Edwards, the wife of the former world champion. Alisha said that she and Eddie have seen it all. Broken friendships, a baseball bat to Eddie's eye, and more. It's only a matter of time until he returns to take the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship back.

Alisha took it further, saying that because of Eric Young, Eddie can't hold his daughter right now. Young smiled and stated that he doesn't care, receiving a slap from Alisha. Young tried to drop Alisha with a piledriver, but was caned by Tommy Dreamer.

The Hardcore Icon said that he's definitely piledriven women in his career, so he may be a hypocrite. Still, he's never been one to injure someone on purpose to take away their livelihoods. Dreamer followed up, saying that he was willing to end Eric Young tonight, knowing good and well that Young would try and end his career much like Swann and Edwards.

"Because when you left this company, there was men and women that decided to stay and gave you a place to come."



A PASSIONATE @THETOMMYDREAMER challenged @TheEricYoung to a match TONIGHT. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VuHTjIBs8p — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2020

Young agreed. Later on in the night, we'd see Eric Young and Tommy Dreamer for the IMPACT Wreslting World Championship. It wasn't about the IMPACT Wrestling World Title for Dreamer, though. It was about ending the reign of a s*****g.