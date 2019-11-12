Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup: Superstar got a 'big shock' after being fired by WWE; Dolph Ziggler comments on ongoing rumor; Blanchard's future - 13th November 2019

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 12 Nov 2019, 23:18 IST SHARE

Ziggler / Blanchard

Welcome to another edition of the Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup where we bring to you the biggest stories from the Impact Zone.

While WWE is gearing up for Survivor Series and AEW has delivered a great PPV in Full Gear, Impact continues to be one of the most fun wrestling television shows. With Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard's on-going feud, RVD turning on Rhino, and the X-division heating up, there is a lot to look forward to on Impact on AXS.

Let us take a look at the biggest news and rumors from Impact Wrestling:

#5 Tenille Dashwood got a big shock on being released

Current Impact Wrestling Knockout Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma dring her stint with WWE spoke to Chris Van Vliet recently and revealed that her release from Vince McMahon's company came as a big shock to her and wasn't expected.

Emma had worked for the WWE for around 5 years but was let go in October 2017 and has worked with multiple other promotions including ROH and Impact since then.

Here is what Tenille Dashwood had to say:

It was actually a really big shock for me; I had no idea. At the time, I was in a feud with Asuka and we had just done the PPV and that was her debut, her PPV debut, I think it was her actual debut as well. We had an awesome match, I remember everyone loved it and then we had a match on RAW the night after and then basically by the end of the week, I had a call saying I was released," recalled Dashwood.

"From what I heard it was just that… honestly, I don't even know because I feel like there is more to it than what I was told and it was kind of a very brief conversation and not necessarily everyone agreed or whatever it was. But basically I think the boss wasn't happy with something and that was kind of it. I was very shocked because I literally was packed to go on the European tour. So a two-week tour overseas, had my bags packed, it was on a Sunday, I was on the way to the airport basically and got a call and was like 'What?'

Advertisement

(H/T Credit: WrestlingInc)

Dashwood has been involved in the hunt for the Women's Championship in Impact Wrestling recently and recently competed against the current Knockout's champion Taya at Turning Point 2019 in a losing effort.

1 / 3 NEXT