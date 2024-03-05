Injured wrestler to return after 329 days at WWE NXT Roadblock tonight? Exploring possible surprise

WWE NXT Roadblock is stacked with exciting matches and title fights. The event might also feature the return of an absent star. Based on a teaser during last week's developmental episode, a formerly injured superstar could be en route to returning to television.

The superstar in question is Sol Ruca, who has been out of WWE programming since April 11, 2023, after suffering an ACL tear. She, fortunately, returned to action on February 9, 2024, at an NXT House Show. She teamed up with Brinley Reece but came up short against Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail. However, it looks like she will return to WWE NXT Roadblock.

Last week on the developmental brand, a beach-type vignette appeared, and writing on the sand read "See You Soon!" Given Sol Ruca's surfer character and her recent in-ring appearance, she may be the superstar the vignette teased for NXT Roadblock.

It would be interesting to see where Sol Ruca will fit in if she does return to the aforementioned show, as only one women's match has been announced, and it is for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

What action did Triple H do that made Sol Ruca freak out?

Sol Ruca's latest televised match was against Tiffany Stratton in April 2023

Many up-and-coming superstars and even current ones appreciate praise from their higher-ups, especially from a legend like Triple H. As it turns out, a simple act from The Game on social media garnered an intense reaction from the 24-year-old.

In December 2022, WWE posted a clip of Sol Ruco's match against Valentina Feroz at Level Up. Ruca gained traction after she delivered her stunning finisher, Sol Snatcher. Even the Chief Content Officer praised Sol's move.

In an interview with FOX News, Sol shared that she didn't know what to do after seeing Triple H's tweet and was freaked out. She added that she didn't even expect it to go viral.

“When I saw that, I literally didn’t even know what to do. I was like, ‘Oh my God, do I reply to him? Do I quote tweet?’ Like, I was freaking out. It’s like insane. Especially it being on Level Up, which is like the development of NXT. It was crazy. I did not expect it to go viral. I was shocked," she said.

What could fans expect for WWE NXT Roadblock?

Five matches are scheduled for the upcoming NXT Roadblock show. Carmelo Hayes and Tony D'Angelo will battle to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Championship. Dijak will lock horns with Joe Gacy in an Asylum Match.

The Kabuki Warriors will defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. Additionally, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will challenge Chase University for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Shawn Spears will also be in action.

It will be interesting to see if Sol Ruca will indeed return to WWE programming at the upcoming NXT Roadblock.

