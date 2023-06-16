Is 32-year-old female WWE star related to Brock Lesnar's wife Sable? Know the truth

Brock Lesnar's wife and WWE legend, Sable, is one of the most notable women in wrestling history. Undoubtedly, she's a unique character and hard to replicate. However, some fans have noticed she has some similarities with current star, Scarlett. Still, it should be noted that their connections end there.

For those wondering, Scarlett and Sable are not related. Both women have a similar role in WWE as managers and have similar outfits and looks. During last year's Extreme Rules premium live event, fans commented on their similarities. The SmackDown star wore a black outfit identical to what Brock Lesnar's other half wore back in the day.

Sable left WWE in 2004 to focus on her family. She married Brock Lesnar on May 6, 2006. They have two sons together, Turk, born in 2009, and Duke, born in 2010. However, it should be noted that both stars also have children from their previous relationships.

What does Scarlett think of the comparisons made between her and Sable?

Notable female stars Scarlett and Sable

Every superstar possesses uniqueness, but it's hard to avoid comparisons here and there. While some do not want to be associated with another name, the current SmackDown star has no problem with it.

While on The Asylum Wrestling Store, Scarlett shared that she loved being compared to Sable since the latter represented good qualities. The 32-year-old also stated that their similarities are not intentional.

"That’s something people always compared me to, her [Sable], which I love. I kind of — I wasn’t intentionally trying to do that but I love her anyways and I loved everything she represented; sexy, strong woman who is also tough. So I always loved the comparison but, I feel like I was the next Sable already even before WWE. I feel like that was already something happening with the ‘Smokeshow’ character so, yeah I’ll take it. I love being part of her." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Will Sable return to WWE and manage Brock Lesnar as Scarlett does to Karrion Kross?

The current female superstar is managing her real-life husband, Karrion Kross, in the blue brand. This role is very familiar to Sable back in the day. However, it's unlikely that the latter will reprise her role.

In the past, Brock Lesnar has shared that before marrying the former Women's Champion, he asked her to quit WWE first. The Beast said he did not want her working in the company due to the "long-term side effects of everything there." With this in mind, Sable will unlikely return to manage her husband.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. https://t.co/Ehhzmfh1hh

Despite the similarities, it's fortunate that Scarlett does not take offense and will continue making her own name in WWE.

Poll : 0 votes