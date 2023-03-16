Is current WWE star done with Mandy Rose for good? Exploring the nature of their previous relationship

Mandy Rose had a memorable run with former tag team champion Otis during her time in WWE. Her on-screen relationship became a highlight of SmackDown during the Thunderdome Era. Despite grabbing the attention of fans, the duo of Rose and Otis split during the 2020 Draft and never reunited on screen.

One half of the Alpha Academy, Otis got involved with Mandy Rose during the Christmas season in 2019. Their romance developed on TV in brief moments, from Otis saving Mandy from being eliminated in the 2020 Royal Rumble to Rose seducing the star in multiple vignettes. Ultimately, Otis developed a reputation of being a handsome hunk.

Following his split with Mandy due to the Draft, Otis never got into a storyline relationship. The former Heavy Machinery member joined Chad Gable after being betrayed by Tucker. The duo won the RAW Tag Team Titles once in their three-year long partnership. However, now it seems Otis has gotten over his past relationship and is ready for yet another romance.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Royal Rumble, this Saturday.



See our full Inside The Royal Rumble 2 feature: Mandy Rose tells me that the spot with Otis in the Royal Rumble was one of her career highlightsRoyal Rumble, this Saturday.See our full Inside The Royal Rumble 2 feature: fightful.com/wrestling/excl… Mandy Rose tells me that the spot with Otis in the Royal Rumble was one of her career highlightsRoyal Rumble, this Saturday.See our full Inside The Royal Rumble 2 feature: fightful.com/wrestling/excl… https://t.co/IFSWupcUBm

Since being brought over to Monday Night RAW, Maxxine Dupri has been in pursuit of Otis to include him in the Maximum Male Models. She has been seen conversing with the star multiple times on the red brand probably to persuade him to leave Chad Gable. Otis eventually got seduced into a photo shoot and was seen leaving with MMM on the March 13 episode of RAW.

Maxxine's latest Twitter activity hints at an obsession with 'Otese.' She is bent on giving the former tag team champion the superstardom he deserves. The manager of MMM clearly stated her goals during an interview with WWE's The Bump.

"I just think that with the aura that I am exuding, Otìsè knows that he’s in the best of hands when he’s with me. He understands that I can bring him the true stardom that Otìsè deserves," said Maxxine.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN If this was a storyline to bring Otis and Mandy Rose back together, I’d be all for it. #WWERaw If this was a storyline to bring Otis and Mandy Rose back together, I’d be all for it. #WWERaw https://t.co/EbNcSTvnpp

Otis' relationship with real-life best friend Mandy Rose skyrocketed his career. He became a beloved figure in the eyes of the WWE Universe. It remains to be seen how his story with Maxxine Durpi and Maximum Male Models goes about.

Why did Mandy Rose and Otis split in WWE?

In 2020, Mandy and Otis' saga evolved into a love triangle introduced by Rose's former tag team partner, Sonya Deville. This eventually led to the split of the Fire and Desire team.

Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler were on one side while Mandy Rose and Otis were on the other. Their mixed tag team rivalry developed on the blue brand until Sonya made it personal by cutting Mandy's hair. The storyline culminated in a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match at SummerSlam, whic Mandy won, after which she was traded to RAW.

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE Can't SmackDown just be two hours of Otis and Mandy Rose? Please? Can't SmackDown just be two hours of Otis and Mandy Rose? Please? 😂 https://t.co/BZE1mfuSb4

Speculations ran rampant as to why the team was split. Former Heavy Machinery member Tucker believed that the storyline had potential but WWE wasn't ready for both of them to be heels.

"I would speculate that they didn't want either of them to be heels at the time, and that's why they sort of just had them go their separate ways without the sort of there being a breakup and one person having to look like a bad guy."

Mandy Rose reigned for over 400 days as NXT Women's Champion before being released by WWE last year. She has since taken to modeling but hasn't ruled out wrestling from her life.

