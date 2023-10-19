Is Drew McIntyre leaving WWE after Crown Jewel? Analyzing potential hint in plain sight

Drew McIntyre is all set to take on Seth Rollins once again at Crown Jewel 2023, with the World Heavyweight Championship at stake. The match between The Scottish Warrior and The Visionary has created lots of excitement and anticipation among fans due to the recent potential tease of a McIntyre heel turn in the company. Additionally, Drew McIntyre recently teased the return of his "Broken Dreams" theme song at Crown Jewel, fueling the excitement of the WWE Universe.

However, the recently updated cover banner of the Stamford-based promotion has sparked major concern among fans regarding McIntyre's absence in the poster. The updated poster includes superstars from all three brands: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. It features top stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Becky Lynch, and more.

Despite the presence of around 24 superstars across all three brands, fans noticed McIntyre's absence from the banner. However, his exclusion doesn't necessarily mean or indicate any kind of imminent exit from the company.

Additionally, it is important to note that other notable names like Asuka, Bayley, Sheamus, The Miz, Carlito, Tommaso Ciampa, and Chad Gable are also missing from this updated banner.

For those unaware, according to previous reports, McIntyre is under contract with the Stamford-based promotion until next year's WrestleMania.

The Judgment Day to aid Drew McIntyre next week on RAW

On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day might provide aid to Drew McIntyre during his match against Sami Zayn. For those unaware, the company has already announced a massive clash between The Scottish Warrior and Sami Zayn for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The match was set up following a heated confrontation between Drew and Sami backstage.

However, if Sami Zayn comes inches away from pulling out a victory against McIntyre, then the villainous faction might interfere in the match, leading to Drew McIntyre's victory. The chances of this possibility increase after the recent backstage conversation between Rhea Ripley and McIntyre on Monday Night RAW.

Also, in case this scenario unfolds, it is expected that stars such as Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins might step up to support Zayn, given their ongoing rivalry against the villainous faction.

Overall, the match between Sami and Drew holds the potential for blockbuster action and promises numerous surprises for the fans.

