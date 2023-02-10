Is Dwayne Johnson a billionaire? Looking at The Rock's various income sources

Dwayne Johnson is possibly one of the most engaged people in different industries, but he is still not a billionaire. Still, his involvement in Hollywood, sports, business, and more will surely get him to that status soon.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dwayne Johnson's net worth is $800 million. Most of this staggering number is related to his multiple movie roles. His last five movies alone earned him around $100 million.

The Rock was reportedly paid $22.5 million for Black Adam. His salary for one of Netflix's most expensive movies, Red Notice, earned him $30 million. $22 million for Jungle Cruise, $23.5 million for Jungle Cruise, and $20 million for Hobbs and Shaw.

Dwayne Johnson is also involved in multiple businesses. He owns a production company called Seven Bucks Productions. He also owns the XFL alongside Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital. He also owns his own Tequila line Teremana Tequila, an energy drink called ZOA Energy, partnered with Under Armour, and more.

Another way Dwayne Johnson makes money is through his social media posts. As per Variety, the former WWE star receives one million per promotional post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

It's unknown how much money The Rock receives in WWE as he is no longer an active competitor, but surely his merchandise sales amount to something. Still, the Hollywood actor has made sporadic appearances throughout the years. His most recent appearance was in 2019 on an episode of SmackDown.

Dwayne Johnson may not have enough time to squeeze in WWE on his schedule

One of the biggest theories for this year's WWE Royal Rumble was Dwayne Johnson's return to challenge his cousin and superstar Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, speculation of his return was shut down days before the event.

There were reports that The Rock didn't have enough time to get in shape for his match. While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Tribal Chief agreed that preparing for a match is much different from a regular workout.

"I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he's not gonna be ready in time, which, that's the face that everyone's making, like, 'Hold on! He trains every single day. He's huge!' In his defense, it's one thing to train with weights, the bodybuilding, the look, the part... but, to be able to get in the ring and do a main event match, a championship match, it takes a lot of conditioning, it beats up your body." Roman Reigns stated

Dwayne Johnson has a lot of movies and projects in-line, which is why a return to WWE might not be possible in the immediate future. Still, fans will definitely keep waiting for it to happen.

