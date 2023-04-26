Is ex-WWE star Paige married now? All you need to know about her husband and love life

Paige was one of WWE's most popular female superstars during her run in the company. Now known as Saraya, she left the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and joined the rival promotion AEW. The two-time Divas Champion had a controversial career, mostly due to her personal life. She has been linked to several relationships in the past, which makes fans curious as to who she is currently seeing.

At the moment, former WWE Superstar Paige (AKA Saraya) is dating Ronnie Radke, the lead singer of the popular rock band Falling in Reverse. Radke has a daughter from his previous relationship, and shortly after his split, began dating the former WWE Divas Champion in 2018. The couple have been together since then, although they have not posted much about their relationship on social media.

Saraya was formerly engaged to another musician, Kevin Staff, from 2015 to 2016. As soon as she broke it off with A Day to Remember guitarist, The Anti-Diva got engaged to fellow wrestler Alberto Del Rio. Several rumored incidents occurred during their relationship, including sexual assault allegations. While not on the best of terms, there has been no recent trouble between the two, and Del Rio has even shared that he is happy for Saraya.

The former Divas Champion has been with her current boyfriend for five years now, and fans may begin to speculate whether there will be wedding bells in the near future.

AEW recently fined ex-WWE Superstar Paige

Saraya (fka Paige) has been a hot topic ever since her move to AEW. She is known to be outspoken with her opinions, which sometimes gets her into trouble. On an episode of AEW Dynamite back in March, she used a cuss word when referring to the fans.

The former Divas champion apologized in private for her actions. In an interview with Metro UK, Saraya shared the idea of her hometown fans using the word. AEW All In will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, and Paige hopes the crowd has her back even after she was fined.

‘Oh, they would love it! They’ll be doing this [flipping the V]. Maybe I’ll get a t**t chant and I can’t get in trouble. It’s them, not me!’ [H/T Metro UK]

Saraya was seen at ringside with her heel stable, The Outcasts' Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. Despite her interference, their opponents, Britt Baker and current AEW World Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, were able to overcome the odds.

