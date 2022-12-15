Is Jason Momoa related to The Rock?

Jason Momoa and The Rock have not yet shared the screen together despite being two of the biggest actors in the business. Still, it looks like they share other similarities.

Momoa rose to stardom with his portrayal of Khal Drogo in the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, and eventually as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DC Universe. One of his latest projects will be for the upcoming Fast and Furious 10 movie, in which he will play a villain. Interestingly, most of these worlds and franchises were also tackled by The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson's most recent acting role was as Black Adam from DCEU. One of his most notable roles was Luke Hobbs, also from The Fast and Furious franchise. Despite all these similarities, that's where it ends where the big screen is concerned.

While The Rock and Jason Momoa both have Samoan ancestry, the WWE star from his mother and the latter from his father, they're not related. Still, the two actors have been friends for around 20 years now after meeting in Hawaii through a mutual friend.

In a past interview with Jimmy Fallon, Momoa revealed that they planned on making a movie together but couldn't line up their schedule.

"I met him almost 20 years ago in Hawaii. We tried to get together and make a movie together, but it’s just he’s way busier than I am, and I’m pretty busy right now, so, one of these days!” [H/T Essentially Sports]

The Rock reacts to his daughter picking Jason Momoa over him

Both actors have accomplished a lot in their careers, but their role as a father is definitely one they treasure the most. To further showcase his love for his kids, The Rock even let his daughter gush over his longtime friend.

For Tiana's third birthday, The Rock called Jason Momoa to request a birthday greeting for his daughter, which he shared on Instagram. The video shows the then-birthday girl jumping for joy after Jason wished her a happy birthday and even invited her and her sister to swim together in Hawaii.

In a previous Jimmy Fallon interview, Dwayne joked about his ego being dented by the knowledge that Tia would quickly pick Jason Momoa over him. Still, The Rock said that the Game of Thrones actor was a nice person.

"She jumped right on that, which is great for the ego," Johnson joked, before getting serious about celebrity culture and admitting "you never know who's nice and who's kind until you met them or really until little children are involved. I've known Jason for a very long time now, I'm very proud of his career and all the things he's been doing." [H/T Entertainment Weekly]

It will definitely be interesting to see both actors share the screen in the future. For now, it looks like it might take a while due to their packed schedules.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes