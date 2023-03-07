Is John Cena vs Austin Theory a Vince McMahon idea? Understanding WWE creative of WrestleMania 39

John Cena vs Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39 was confirmed on the latest episode of RAW. Another major news hit was that Vince McMahon was also present backstage. However, it looks like the 77-year-old's presence was not business related.

For those wondering, John Cena vs Austin Theory is not an idea from Vince McMahon. According to previous reports, the aforementioned WrestleMania 39 bout has been penciled in for a long time now. McMahon's presence on the recent Monday Night episode was said to simply greet Cena, but Dave Meltzer thought otherwise.

As per Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the 77-year-old was in the Gorilla position all night. Despite having Triple H in control, Dave believes Vince wasn't there just to simply visit John.

“He was in Gorilla all night, so what does that tell you? He wasn’t barking orders at people or anything like that, but he was in Gorilla all night and I was told they tell you he’s only there to visit John Cena, that’s the story. But there’s more to it than that. He’s doing more than they’re letting on, but the person who was in control was Levesque [Triple H]...The truth is a little bit in the middle."

John Cena vs Austin Theory may not have happened under Vince McMahon's regime

It's no secret that the current United States Champion and Vince had a close relationship prior to the latter's exit. The same could be said about McMahon's relationship with the 16-time World Champion. Despite all this, it looks like John Cena vs Austin Theory wasn't the match he thought of.

According to a previous report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Cody Rhodes vs Cena was the pitch for the Showcase of Immortals before the regime change from Vince to Triple H.

"Fightful Select is told that before the WWE regime change, there were pitches for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania."

Major plans have obviously changed since then. Aside from the Hollywood actor, The American Nightmare also has a blockbuster match of his own in April. He is now scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

John Cena vs Austin Theory is definitely a match many fans have been waiting to see ever since last year. It would be interesting to see how the bout will play out under Triple H's guidance.

