Is Kevin Owens' SmackDown injury legit? Exploring the possibility!

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn kicked off the WWE SmackDown episode before Money in the Bank. The duo defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly, and although the champions retained, it came at a price.

Both teams had an exciting back-and-forth which the crowd thoroughly enjoyed. During the bout, Kevin Owens attempted to connect with a Stunner, but it was reversed, and his opponent pushed him away. From the looks of it, this is when The Prizefighter injured his foot. He then proceeded to compete with only one shoe on.

Vick @Vick_8122



#SmackDown



I hope Kevin Owens is alright here I hope Kevin Owens is alright here 😬#SmackDown https://t.co/vTYPVk2624

Unfortunately, this means it's highly possible that Kevin Owens' injury on WWE SmackDown was legit. Although he managed to finish the bout, he was seen limping and had to be helped to the back by his tag team partner.

What could happen next if Kevin Owens is truly injured after WWE SmackDown?

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions may have a problem on their hands

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have remained active ever since winning the titles in WrestleMania 39. The duo have regularly defended the belts, whether at premium live events or weekly shows. With one of them possibly out due to an injury, the Stamford-based promotion may have to come up with something quick.

WWE could pull something similar to what they did with Becky Lynch and Lita. The Hall of Famer is currently absent from programming due to a backstage attack, which turned out to be Trish Stratus. The latter has now begun a one-on-one feud with The Man. The company could have Owens' taken out to let Sami have a singles run while his partner heals up.

On the other hand, it was also recently reported that the Stamford-based promotion plans to split the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Xero News said Kevin could have a "meltdown" and hand over one championship. This could already be in the works, as Owens' hot temper is recently mentioned in their storyline.

Who could face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn next?

Although the Undisputed Tag Team Champions had a successful defense against Pretty Deadly on WWE SmackDown, another duo may already be targeting their gold.

One of the stars who recently returned is Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT star notably partnered with Johnny Gargano, in a team known as DIY. From the looks of it, the former NXT duo may reunite soon.

As per Xero News, WWE is planning for DIY to face Kevin and Sami at SummerSlam for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The match is also said to happen "NXT-style."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. DIY should be the move for Summerslam. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. DIY should be the move for Summerslam. https://t.co/KcJhvb1k1A

Hopefully, Kevin Owens' injury on WWE SmackDown is not that serious and won't require him to be out for a lengthy time. It remains to be seen what else is next for the champions.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes