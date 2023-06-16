Is Luke Lesnar the son from Brock Lesnar's marriage to Sable? What you must know

Brock Lesnar is a certified future WWE Hall of Famer. Lesnar made his debut in 2002. While his professional accomplishments as The Beast Incarnate are well-known, only a small number of hardcore fans are familiar with his personal life. This is because Lesnar prefers to keep his life private outside of the wrestling ring.

Brock Lesnar married Sable in 2006. Both are raising five children Together. The couple has two sons named Turk (born in 2009) and Duke (born in 2010) and one daughter from Sable previous marriage named Mariah. However, before marrying Sable, Brock Lesnar also had two children from his previous engagement to Nicole McClain, namely - Mya Lynn Lesnar and Luke Lesnar.

Born on April 10, 2002, in Minnesota, Luke Lesnar is the oldest son of Brock Lesnar. For those who are unaware, Luke is also a wrestler, which is seemingly evident from his Instagram profile. Luke plays Ice hockey and has already achieved massive success by becoming a three-time Minnesota State Champion. Even The Beast Incarnate competed in collegiate wrestling for the University of Minnesota, winning the NCAA Division in 2000.

However, despite ongoing speculation, the rumor of Luke Lesnar's arrival in WWE is yet to become a reality. One possible reason for this is that Luke Lesnar is currently too young to step inside the squared circle. As of now, Luke has not made his debut in any wrestling promotions, indicating that he is still far from becoming a WWE Superstar like his father Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar has already achieved many impressive accolades in WWE. The Beast Incarnate is a multi-time champion. He has held titles like the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, and the World Heavyweight Championship. In addition, Lesnar has also won matches like the 30 Men Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder match, which further solidified his dominance in the WWE landscape.

Will Brock Lesnar's son Luke Lesnar ever come to WWE?

By having somebody like Brock Lesnar as a father and having achievements like three-time Minnesota State Champion, it seems like Luke Lesnar may consider pursuing a career in WWE in the future. If this scenario unfolds, then WWE Universe may witness a match between the father & son or either a tag team Like The Mysterious. In case The Beast Incarnate gets retired after the arrival of Luke, then he can also become his manager to get him an initial boost in the Company

Many wrestlers with amateur backgrounds have already made their way to WWE. However, the decision ultimately lies with Luke Lesnar himself.

It will be interesting to see Luke's journey if he decided to become a WWE Superstar in the future. If this happens, the biggest question will be whether he can establish himself like his father or not.

