"Is Mami secretly abusive?", "CM Punk was backstage" - WWE fans hilariously mock Dominik Mysterio's black eye

Dominik Mysterio failed to defend his WWE NXT North American Championship against Trick Williams at No Mercy. He came out for the match with a black eye, and fans on social media cannot control from expressing themselves.

'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to defend his title against Mustafa Ali at No Mercy. However, Ali was released by the company last week, prompting the Creative team to give the slot to Trick Williams after booking a qualifying match.

Dragon Lee played the role of Special Guest Referee for the match and made a few questionable decisions. In the end, Trick Williams pinned Dominik to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Before the match kicked off, fans saw Dominik Mysterio come out with a black eye. Dirty Dom likely picked up the injury during his match against Dragon Lee on WWE RAW, where he received a kick to the face by the high-flyer.

A fan took to social media to question what was wrong with Dominik’s eye. Other fans jumped in to hilariously mock the former NXT North American Champion while taking wild guesses.

Check out some fan reactions below:

The subsequent loss of Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy means that The Judgment Day will be with one less championship on RAW. It could lead to a major storyline for Dirty Dom in the coming weeks.

Fans could see him have a fallout with the other members or aim to win another title in WWE to stay on top.

The Judgment Day could push Dominik Mysterio into a new championship rivalry on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio is currently the only Judgment Day member without a title on RAW. Rhea Ripley holds the Women’s World Championship, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest have the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

This could push Ripley to do the unthinkable and book Dirty Dom into a big rivalry. Fans could see Dominik's challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship or Intercontinental Title in the coming weeks.

The two titles are currently held by Seth Rollins and Gunther, respectively. It would be great to see the 26-year-old go after the top guys for some time and probably make a great status for himself if things turn out quite nicely. That could draw Rhea Ripley away from him and witness the Women's World Champion move closer to Jey Uso to develop another top storyline.

Do you want to see The Judgment Day member get into another WWE title feud soon? Sound off in the comments section below.