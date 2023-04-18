Is Maxxine Dupri Otis' girlfriend in real life? All you should know about the WWE stars' love life

The topic regarding whether Otis has a girlfriend recently opened after his recent alliance with WWE stable Maximum Male Models, more specifically with Maxxine Dupri. However, it looks like the bond between the two is strictly professional.

Maxxine Dupri is not Otis' girlfriend, in real-life or in WWE. The leader of Maximum Male Models has been trying to recruit the 31-year-old to her group full-time for a while now. However, his stablemate in Alpha Academy, Chad Gable, keeps preventing him from doing so. Still, Otis did join the stable in a few "photoshoots" and projects in the past.

In the latest RAW episode, Maxxine and Chad were once again seen arguing about who the 31-year-old star should join once the WWE Draft occurs. They were cut by Adam Pearce, stating that he already had enough on his hands with The Bloodline and The Judgment Day facing off. Fortunately for him, Dupri and Gable listened and removed themselves from his office.

It would be interesting to see if the RAW star will continue his partnership with Chad Gable for Alpha Academy, or if he will find a long-term partnership with Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé, and mån.sôör in Maximum Male Models.

Otis did have a girlfriend in WWE in the past

One of the most unexpected couples that formed in the Stamford-based promotion was Mandy Rose and Otis. The romantic storyline began in 2019 and lasted until the following year. The on-screen pairing ended after they were drafted into different brands in 2020.

The 31-year-old then began his run as a member of the Alpha Academy, while Rose returned to NXT not long after. The latter found success with the brand, leading Toxic Attraction, and even held the NXT Women's Championship before her release last year.

While some fans were unhappy that the pairing ended quite quickly, Otis' on-screen girlfriend had fond memories of it. Rose recalled having fun working with the RAW star, especially with the negativity occurring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That was such a fun loving, entertaining story. And I think of the timing of ityou know, right during the pandemic, too. So, I feel like there was so much negativity going around, and people cooped up in their homes, and I felt like it was such a good story to just kind of, I don't know, it was just pure entertainment... I had a lot of fun working with him. He's obviously a character in and out in and out of the ring."

It remains to be seen if the RAW star will find himself another girlfriend in WWE, or if his relationship with Dupri will remain professional.

