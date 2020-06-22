Is the original Undertaker still alive? 10 most Googled questions about WWE's Mark Calaway answered

The world has plenty of questions about The Undertaker, and now we have the answers.

The Undertaker is one of WWE's most iconic Superstars.

Kane was introduced to WWE as The Undertaker's brother

The final episode of WWE Network series ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ saw The Undertaker drop his biggest hint yet that he will never compete in a WWE ring again.

Throughout the five-part series, the WrestleMania icon has questioned whether he should finally call time on his legendary 33-year career as an in-ring performer.

During the last episode, the 55-year-old described his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 as the “perfect ending” and said he has no desire to compete again at this stage of his career.

He did, however, admit that he would consider lacing up the boots again if Vince McMahon ever needs him in an emergency, which means he has still not officially retired.

The man behind The Undertaker character, Mark Calaway, has revealed lots of information about himself in media interviews since his WWE Network series started, but there are still plenty of questions being asked about the WWE legend on Google on a daily basis.

In this article, let’s try to find out all the answers as we count down 10 of the most frequent questions about The Undertaker.

#10 What is The Undertaker’s net worth?

The Undertaker is one of WWE's wealthiest Superstars

Given The Undertaker’s WWE star power and longevity, it is no surprise that he has been one of the highest-earning sports entertainers over the last three decades.

The Undertaker’s net worth in 2020 is estimated to be around $17 million, while it was reported in 2019 that he earns $2.5m per year in WWE.

#9 Is the original Undertaker still alive?

Only one man, Mark Calaway, has played The Undertaker!

Long-term WWE fans will probably find it amusing to read that people think there is more than one version of The Undertaker.

The fact that some people even think that is a huge compliment to Mark Calaway and his ability to evolve his character over the course of 30 years.

In answer to the question, though… yes, the ‘original’ Undertaker is still alive. The same man has played the character since 1990!

