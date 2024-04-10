Is Paul Heyman leaving The Bloodline following Roman Reigns' WrestleMania loss? What we know after his recent comments

Paul Heyman's relationship with Roman Reigns is a testament to his love and admiration for the latter. The Wiseman was seen sharing an emotional moment with Reigns while walking down the ramp backstage after the latter lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Since then, there have been speculations about Heyman leaving The Bloodline now that Reigns has lost the title and is expected to go on a brief hiatus. However, it appears that the 58-year-old veteran has implicitly given an insight into his status with his recent activity.

Paul Heyman commented on Roman Reigns' latest social media post and acknowledged him, addressing him as The Tribal Chief. The Wiseman proved his allegiance to the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and implied that he would always be with Reigns regardless of his title.

The WWE Hall of Famer also shared the same video on his Instagram story, along with many other acknowledgment posts for The Head of the Table. The two were seen embracing each other on the stage at WrestleMania XL, which seems to indicate their indestructible bond and The Wiseman's respect for Roman Reigns.

Therefore, it appears that Paul Heyman is not leaving The Bloodline anytime soon. He is expected to be involved in a new storyline along with The Tribal Chief after the latter's return to WWE.

What The Tribal Chief will do following his return to the Stamford-based promotion remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman could carry forward what Roman Reigns created

Roman Reigns has ruled WWE with an iron fist over the last four years and his reign as The Tribal Chief has witnessed some ineffable things. He is expected to go on a brief hiatus now that he has lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

However, Paul Heyman could carry forward what Reigns created over time, which is The Bloodline. The Wiseman is expected to remain alongside Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso and enlighten their path on SmackDown in the absence of The Tribal Chief.

WWE could embark on a new chapter for the heel faction post-WrestleMania XL and Heyman could pull the strings of it until Roman Reigns returns to the Stamford-based promotion. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for The Bloodline and The Wiseman's role in the new storyline that would unfold on SmackDown.

