Is Rhea Ripley's soon-to-be-husband traveling to Australia with her for WWE Elimination Chamber? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley is set for a major title match against Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber in the champion's home country, Australia, the same country as her soon-to-be-husband. While both may be Aussies, the difference in their current employment may prevent them from traveling home together.

Many wrestling fans may be aware of Rhea Ripley's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, but their love story ends as the cameras stop rolling. In real life, both WWE stars have different partners. For The Eradicator, she is currently engaged to former superstar and current AEW star Buddy Matthews. Despite being in two different companies, they remain supportive of each other. However, it looks like Buddy might not be able to show his support personally to his future wife at WWE Elimination Chamber.

For those wondering, Rhea Ripley's fiance, Buddy Matthews, won't be traveling with her to Australia for the upcoming Premium Live Event this weekend. Aside from the fact that only WWE talents are expected to do so, the former superstar may also have some scheduling conflicts with AEW and would have to stay in the US.

Although Buddy was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, it didn't stop their romance. Their relationship was announced in 2022, and their engagement was made public in August 2023.

Does Rhea Ripley struggle to balance her relationship with her fiance Buddy Matthews and on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio?

Fortunately for The Eradicator, her future husband is a fellow wrestler and understands the business too. Due to this, she doesn't have any problems managing her two 'relationships.'

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley stated that it was pretty easy to manage her relationships. She shared that she loves her fiance, but he understands that her partner is Dominik Mysterio when she's working in WWE.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

What other matches are expected for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

Aside from Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship, more matches are slated this weekend. The notable Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches are set, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

It would be interesting to see what will happen with Rhea Ripley's appearance at Elimination Chamber this weekend.