Rhea Ripley reacts to partner's three-word Valentine's Day message

On Valentine's Day, WWE can look back at some of the company's most notable on-screen couples, including Rhea Ripley and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. Off-screen, though, the Aussie is engaged to Buddy Matthews.

Matthews and Ripley have been dating for a couple of years now. Last year, the couple announced their engagement. The AEW star recently took to Instagram to share a picture with The Eradicator and revealed that he got to spend time with Mami. The Women's World Champion re-shared the post on her Instagram story, wishing a "Happy V day," to her fiancée.

Check it out below:

"Back with Mami," wrote Buddy Matthews.

Rhea Ripley's Instagram story

Cathy Kelley recently claimed on X The Judgment Day star "said yes" to her, sharing a video of the Aussie holding her by the hips and thigh.

Booker T believes Becky Lynch is above Rhea Ripley at the moment in WWE

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley is being teased for WrestleMania XL already, albeit The Man is yet to win the number-one contenders Women's Elimination Chamber Match on February 24th.

After all the effort the creative team has put into their potential match, it would be silly to discard all of that for another contest. But it is not out of the question either.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore, Booker T stated that Ripley is nowhere near the Irish star's level, because the Aussie star has not peaked yet. Based on Becky Lynch's recent performances, especially in NXT, the former World Heavyweight Champion called her a "ring general":

"They don't come better than Becky Lynch, man. Ripley right now, she's a star, she's a big-time star," he said. "She still hasn't gotten anywhere near her peak, nowhere near it. But Becky, that girl, she's a ring general; she can go out in the ring and perform at the highest level. She's shown me so much over this last year."

This past Monday night, The Eradicator confronted her Elimination Chamber: Perth challenger, Nia Jax. Elsewhere on the upcoming premium live event's match card, Becky Lynch will look to win her first inside the Devil's Playground.

