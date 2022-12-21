Is Roman Reigns' theme song a Jim Johnston composition?

Roman Reigns' theme song change a year ago was seemingly the final transition into his Tribal Chief persona. The entrance song, The Head of the Table, has since grown on fans, and it got them first wondering if the legendary Jim Johnston was the one in charge of the music.

The Tribal Chief debuted his new entrance song last year for his high-stakes match against Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE). The song came as a delightful surprise to many, as the former had been using his own rendition of The Shield's previous entrance music since he went solo on the main roster.

As it turns out, Roman Reigns' latest theme song was not composed by Jim Johnston, but by WWE's music group partner Def Rebel.

It is also believed that Def Rebel's producer Anthony Mirabella a hand in The Head of the Table as well. The former took the place of CFO$ after they had a disagreement over royalties with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Tribal Chief also made sure to input his own ideas for his new theme song. Before debuting the song, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion shared a little bit about the process and what he wanted his new music to contain.

"It's not easy. I'm not gonna just... with this character, it's gotta be the right vibe. I can't, you know, be... you can't just hire a rapper... it can't just be some rap music."

Former WWE composer Jim Johnston has worked with stars like The Undertaker, The Ultimate Warrior, and Brock Lesnar, to name a few. Meanwhile, CFO$ was in charge of AJ Styles' theme song alongside Shinsuke Nakamura's The Rising Sun, Bobby Roode's Glorious Domination, and more.

Vince Mcmahon was not initially a big fan of Roman Reigns' theme song

The Tribal Chief's theme song is one that has definitely grown on fans over the years, which also happened to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

According to Roman Reigns, they initially disagreed on having two different melodies, about the first opening moments of the song before its transition. The WWE star stated that the opening was important since it exuded an energy of swagger and confidence.

"A lot of it was just trying to create that iconic feel to where immediately you know, 'Oh, he's here. He's coming out. That's where we went with the two different beats, the two different melodies: to have that 20-, 25-second opening that's preparing them."

He added:

"I wanted it to transition from there into something more I could vibe to... It gives you that ultimate swag when you're walking out. And especially for an entrance, that's the most important thing: people seeing and feeling that swagger and energy and confidence coming off of you." [H/T Comic Book]

Do you prefer Roman Reigns' new theme song? Share your thoughts below!

