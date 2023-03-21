Is Roxanne Perez returning to WWE NXT from injury tonight? Championship future hangs in the balance

Roxanne Perez's possible injury after her title match at the Roadblock event caused a lot of concern among fans and professionals. However, it seems the 21-year-old won't miss out on WWE programming for much longer.

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, Roxanne Perez might return for the upcoming episode of NXT since she has already been medically cleared. Meltzer also added that Perez didn't suffer an actual injury, but rather a situation that required her to be pulled for a while.

“So she is okay, cleared, and will be worked back into storylines as soon as I mean probably starting on (tonight’s) show. Somehow they’re gonna get her back in the mix. Whatever the issue was, they got a good thing, a good report. It’s not an injury, but it’s just a situation that could have kept her out and that’s why they did the thing as kind of like a backup thing, and everything’s cool. From what I was told today, they’re gonna start working her back in.” (H/T Wrestling News.Co)

The 21-year-old collapsed after her hard-fought match against Meiko Satomura on March 7, 2023. She was later stretched out of the arena and WWE updated that she stayed overnight for observation. A few days later, it was updated that Roxanne was discharged but was still resting.

Amid Roxanne Perez's injury, Shawn Michaels announced that there would be a series of qualifying matches to determine the new NXT Women's Champion. The new title holder would be crowned on Stand and Deliver via a Ladder match. So far, Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin have officially qualified.

WWE gives an update on Roxanne Perez's injury

It was initially reported that the 21-year-old's collapse might have only been an angle. Still, the company made sure to give more insight into her condition.

According to Dr. Warren Becker, there are no complications regarding the head, heart, and vessels of Roxanne Perez. Still, they couldn't identify what caused her potential injury.

"We checked three potential areas: the head, the heart, and the vessels in her body. All of Miss Perez's bloodwork came back reassuring. She was not identified as being dangerously dehydrated. Initial CT scans showed no abnormalities in the brain. Furthermore, Miss Perez's EKG showed no heart arrhythmia. While this is all very encouraging, it does present us with the difficult issue in that we are unable to identify what caused Miss Perez to collapse."

It would be interesting to see what happens to Roxanne and the NXT Women's title if she does return to the developmental brand soon, especially now that the Stand and Deliver event is nearing.

