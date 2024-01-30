Is Seth Rollins cleared to compete following his injury? Analyzing the champion’s words on RAW 

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was involved in a heated segment with Cody Rhodes upon his decision for WrestleMania 40. During his segment, The Visionary attempted to convince The American Nightmare to choose him instead of Roman Reigns for this year's 'Mania. However, the appearance from the World Heavyweight Champion also sparked a major question of whether Rollins is now cleared to compete following his injury declaration.

For those unaware, Seth Rollins made an unexpected announcement last week by disclosing that he encountered a grade two MCL tear, along with a partially torn meniscus. Further, Rollins also added that he will be out of action for around three to four months. Despite the injury, Rollins said that his injury won't stop him from defending his World Heavyweight Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

However, after the latest episode of RAW, it seems like Seth might be making his frequent appearances on the road to WrestleMania. This might be done to have a proper feud buildup for the World Heavyweight Championship, as Rollins' appearances on the red brand will at least provide the company with the opportunity to have some fierce promo segments. Notably, this will not allow Seth to compete inside the squared circle due to his real-life injury.

Even the company is highly likely to avoid any physical altercation for the World Champion before he recovers for his WrestleMania match. This will be similar to what we have seen previously in Dakota Kai's situation, as she also made television appearances but was not involved in physical altercations or any sort of matches.

Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 40 plans get massive change

Seth Rollins was highly likely to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at this year's 'Mania. However, the latest episode of the red brand brought a massive change in this landscape as The Best in the World made an earth-shaking announcement by disclosing that he suffered injury during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Second City Saint even confirmed that he would be missing WrestleMania 40 as he will not be able to recover on time. Later, he got confronted by a villainous Drew McIntyre, who attacked Punk despite his injury.

So it seems like the WrestleMania plans for Seth Rollins are now completely changed. It will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and whether Cody Rhodes will choose The Visionary after the recent confrontation.

