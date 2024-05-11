Is Seth Rollins leaving WWE? The truth amid his injury hiatus

Seth Rollins is currently on a hiatus from WWE due to an injury. He made his last appearance at WrestleMania XL, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre and assisted Cody Rhodes in defeating Roman Reigns on Night Two of The Show of Shows. Since then, The Visionary has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion, sparking speculation about his status with the company.

However, fans do not have to worry as Seth Rollins remains under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. The 37-year-old star has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion, which involves a handsome amount of money.

Despite not physically partaking in the 2024 WWE Draft, Rollins was included in the pool of superstars and has been drafted to RAW. This makes him an official member of the red brand.

Apart from this, Rollins' most recent public appearance outside WWE was at the Kentucky Derby alongside his wife, Becky Lynch. At the event, The Visionary disclosed a new look featuring a clean shave. Even this led to many fans believing that Seth might have gone bald but that was not the case.

Overall, these developments indicate that Seth is focusing on recuperating from his injury and is expected to return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

When is WWE Superstar Seth Rollins expected to make his return?

Seth Rollins recently underwent surgery for a torn meniscus, a procedure that typically involves a rehabilitation period of around six to nine months. However, the recovery duration can vary depending on individual factors and the daily activities that are performed by that person during the whole day.

This suggests that fans may have to wait until at least October 2024 to witness the return of the former World Heavyweight Champion. Unfortunately, this means that Seth Rollins is likely to miss the SummerSlam as well as the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Events, which may be disappointing news for many fans.

Despite his absence, Rollins still has impending rivalries with Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, adding intrigue to his potential return. Given that both McIntyre and Punk are engaged in a heated feud on Monday Night RAW, Rollins could join the feud upon his return, further intensifying the rivalry.

It remains to be seen how events will unfold in the coming weeks and whether Seth Rollins will be part of the SummerSlam or the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Events this year. In the meantime, we extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to The Visionary and hope to see him back in action soon.

