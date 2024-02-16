Is The Rock new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline? Exploring what alliance with Roman Reigns means

The Rock was long rumored to take on Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, and it seemed as if 2024 would finally be the year, especially after Cody Rhodes seemingly handed over his WrestleMania spot to The Great One.

However, an outcry in the wrestling world prompted WWE to change plans, and The American Nightmare has now officially been announced as Reigns' opponent for 'Mania.

Not only did the backlash seemingly cancel or postpone The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, but it also prompted The Brahma Bull to turn heel and align himself with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Hollywood star's return to the spotlight in the wrestling world has also raised questions about the hierarchy of the famed Anoa'i Family. Reigns has relentlessly proclaimed himself as The Tribal Chief for over three years, forcing all other members, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, to acknowledge him.

However, The Rock is perhaps the only bigger superstar than Reigns in the Anoa'i Family. Furthermore, the 38-year-old champion is yet to defeat The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment.

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, Roman Reigns still seems to be the current Tribal Chief and Head of the Table of The Anoa'i Family, as seemingly suggested by The Great One's latest Instagram post.

Dwayne Johnson is scheduled to appear alongside the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in less than 24 hours on SmackDown. The Hollywood star took to social media to hype their appearance.

In the caption, The Great One used the hashtags "TribalChief" and "PeoplesChamp." The former refers to Roman Reigns, and the latter refers to himself.

The Rock is being hyped as "The High Chief," which is another respectable status within the tribe but appears to be lower in rank than that of "The Tribal Chief."

The Rock and Roman Reigns are expected to collide with Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes

As The American Nightmare brought up the ancestors of The Anoa'i Family, The Rock slapped the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner. Seth "Freakin" Rollins, also in the background, interjected himself into the mix as the press conference descended into chaos.

While Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is official, it seems as if WWE is planning to have the two rivals pull double duty because they are expected to participate in a blockbuster tag match at WrestleMania XL: Night One.

The Visionary declared his support for Rhodes on Monday Night RAW and offered to help take down The Bloodline. Furthermore, Grayson Waller invited the unlikely duo to his show at Elimination Chamber next weekend.

The Grayson Waller Effect will strengthen the Rhodes-Rollins alliance and write the next chapter in this brewing storyline, likely culminating in The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE