Is Triple H on his way out of WWE after massive change in his role for the first time in 8 years? Analyzing legend's opinion

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently addressed Triple H's current WWE status after his removal from the new board of directors.

Despite being a member of WWE's Board of Directors since 2015, The Game was recently removed from the new formation following the Stamford-based company's sale to Endeavor. While the Hall of Famer is still the Chief Content Officer, the surprising decision of his removal from the board led many fans to speculate that he could leave the organization soon.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff disclosed that he believes Triple H will continue with the company and would maintain an "important role" despite being removed from the board of directors.

"I'm still, I'm sure that Paul Levesque has a very important role. I'm sure that he'll maintain that. I think he's doing a great job based on what I could see. I'm not there. I don't know on a day-to-day basis what it's like working under Paul Levesque. Bruce Prichard could probably speak a lot more on that than I can, sure. I don't see Paul Levesque going anywhere, but it doesn't surprise me that he's not on the board." [0:41 - 1:07]

Triple H has succeeded as WWE's Chief Content Officer

While some wondered how WWE's product would look when Vince McMahon is out of the creative picture, Triple H has exceeded many people's expectations with his success in improving the quality of the company's content. Over the past few months, The Game has led WWE to break several records.

Hence, Eric Bischoff's prediction regarding Triple H's future in the Stamford-based company seems realistic. It would probably be a significant mistake to push the 54-year-old out of the company after what he has achieved since assuming his current position.

Despite a few superstars being frustrated with their roles, Triple H also seems to have notable popularity among talent. As the merger process continues, WWE should avoid causing any more instability.

Speaking on The Mark Hoke Show, former NBA champion Tracy Murray warned the Stamford-based promotion of the same, urging the new board to let Triple H do his job without interference.

"They need to leave that man [Triple H] alone when it comes to creative. Let him do his thing. If you want the ship to sink quick, keep messing with him in the creative department. Let him do what he does."

