Is WWE Hall of Famer the reason for tensions between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? Exploring their history

It has been a year since Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins concluded their rivalry, but their recent interaction on RAW showcased that there is still some tension. However, it looks like the reason for this could be personal.

As many know, Cody Rhodes is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes. The Hall of Famer began his wrestling journey in 1974 and continued to be involved in wrestling until his unfortunate death in 2015. He has inspired many fans inside the ring, but his involvement in NXT inspired many future superstars. One of those that he had a significant impact on was Seth Rollins.

The tension from Cody's end could stem from Seth's relationship with Dusty, which also involved mentoring him in his early days in WWE. However, Rollins also expressed feeling frustrated and demoralized after learning he would lose to the former AEW star at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes defeated Rollins on three occasions, WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell. After their latest bout inside HIAC, Cody was out for a few months after suffering an injury before the event.

How did Cody Rhodes explain his relationship with Seth Rollins?

Dusty Rhodes with Cody and Seth, respectively

The American Nightmare and The Visionary are some of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. Unsurprisingly, their high positions in the company and intense on-screen rivalry transformed into something else backstage.

Cody Rhodes explained that he has a complex relationship with Rollins. The former described that although there was mutual respect, competition, and healthy jealousy were also involved.

"God. Our relationship is very complex. I think that's the best way to put it. I think there's mutual respect there, obviously. I think when you have two guys at our caliber there's respect but there's also a level of competition. There's a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins was attacked on WWE RAW, but it was not by Cody Rhodes

The former rivals came face-to-face on the August 7, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Both stars had a heated confrontation, but Sami Zayn was able to iron it out.

Seth and Cody then teamed up to take out a common enemy, The Judgment Day. Shinsuke Nakamura joined Rollins and Rhodes after JD McDonagh took out Sami Zayn.

The team of Rollins, Rhodes, and Nakamura successfully defeated Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio in the main event of RAW.

However, the winning trio did not get the last laugh as the Japanese star attacked the World Heavyweight Champion. Although Rollins has seemingly mended bridges with Rhodes, he has found a new enemy in WWE.

