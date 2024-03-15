Is WWE SmackDown from Memphis, TN The Rock's last show on the Road to WrestleMania? Exploring his schedule

The Rock is set to make another appearance for WWE SmackDown tonight in Memphis, Tennessee, his third consecutive appearance on the brand. However, it looks like his streak on the brand will be halted after the March 15, 2024 show concludes.

The Rock kicked off his 2024 return by challenging Roman Reigns into a possible match at WrestleMania XL. When fans didn't like that angle, the real-life cousins formed possibly one of the most intimidating tag team duos against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The four men have taken shots against each other on social media and faced off several times, but for WWE SmackDown tonight, Dwayne Johnson could appear alone. Not only that, but it might be a while before fans see him again.

It was previously shared that The Great One will appear on the 1st, 8th, and 15th episodes of SmackDown. With this in mind, The Rock may appear again next month, days before WrestleMania XL. This means it won't be his last show before the event, but it will be his last show for this month.

The three shows The Brahma Bull appeared on were sold out, including the one for tonight in Memphis, Tennessee. In his previous two, he was joined by Roman Reigns, but not for the upcoming episode.

What happened during The Rock's previous WWE SmackDown appearances?

The Great One kicked off his 2024 return on RAW Day 1

On the March 1 episode of the blue brand, The Bloodline kicked off the show. Days before the episode, Cody challenged Dwayne to a singles match anytime, any place, anywhere. During this episode, Johnson countered it by issuing a tag team match between him and Reigns vs. Rhodes and Rollins instead.

Towards the end of this segment, tension was also teased by Roman, wherein he prevented his cousin from delivering his trademark catchphrase to acknowledge him as The Tribal Chief. Johnson did so and stood tall with the group.

Last week, Cody and Seth appeared on WWE SmackDown to answer The Brahma Bull's challenge face-to-face. After insults were traded, the RAW duo accepted the challenge, and the match was confirmed for WrestleMania XL Night 1. Cody ended the episode by slapping The Great One.

What could The Rock do on WWE SmackDown tonight?

Although Dwayne will return to the Friday show alone tonight, he could have prepared something big for his rivals. As per reports, he might conduct another The Rock Concert, wherein he will perform famous songs but change the lyrics to insult his rivals.

It would be interesting to see what Dwayne Johnson has in store for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown show.

