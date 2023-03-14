Is WWE star Liv Morgan getting sued? Details on the legal matter disclosed

Liv Morgan underwent quite the transformation last year from teaming up with Rhea Ripley to winning her first championship in WWE. During her feud with Ronda Rousey for the title, the 28-year old went on an extreme spiral. She added high-flying and seemingly dangerous maneuvers.

Since then, WWE has titled Liv Morgan with the nickname 'Queen of Extreme'. However, she was not the only one. WWE Hall of Famer held that title throughout her career, given her impressive and daring wrestling skills. While the phrase became synonymous with these two women, it seems they were not the inaugural custodians of the nickname.

Former ECW wrestler Francine recently opened up about her contributions to the brand and her nickname. She was associated with the promotion from 1994 to the early 2000s. Following her departure, the 51-year old made a couple of appearances on WWE, in the aftermath of it's acquisition of ECW. She claimed she was going to file a cease and desist against WWE, not the individual talents, for the usage of her nickname.

"And you know, maybe I'm not doing a lot now, but that's my decision. This is my choice. I'm not busy every week and that is by choice. I do get a lot of offers. I can be on the road every weekend if I want to be. I cannot because of my family. I physically can't do it. You know, so the little bit that I do, I'm gonna protect it. So I'm not calling the girls out. I'm calling the company out. And I'm saying listen, that's not your name to use, that's my name." [H/T Cultaholic]

Liv Morgan continues her 'extreme' streak amidst recent matches. She competed in the women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches for another title opportunity but was unsuccessful in her bouts.

Liv Morgan idolised Lita growing up

Lita is considered one of the most influential women in WWE during the Attitude Era. Her alliance with Matt and Jeff Hardy along with her diverse and risk-taking wrestling skills, enabled her to become a trailblazer.

Many current talents including notable names like Bayley, Becky Lynch and even Liv Morgan have cited the Hall of Famer for influencing their decisions to choose a WWE career. Lita's return and teaming up with The Man has paved the way for many more dream matches. Last year, Lita went up against Lynch at Elimination Chamber.

Last year, Lita made an in-ring return and commenced a feud with Lynch. The two collided at Elimination Chamber. Shortly after, Morgan exclaimed about the possibility of a dream match between the Hall of Famer and herself:

"I considered myself such a tomboy, so here's this woman that's working the boys and wearing baggy pants and sneakers. I saw her and thought, you know, maybe she could be my friend. And that's something that kind of, I hope to give my fans, but Lita I feel like we could have an amazing program."

Liv Morgan's intense performances had quite the impression on the wrestling world including her former tag team partner Rhea Ripley. Recently, The Eradicator picked the 28-year old as the ideal candidate to potentially join The Judgment Day.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes