Why is Theory already receiving backlash from the WWE Universe?

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 left us with several surprises, not least of which was the 24-year-old phenom, Theory, emerging with the coveted briefcase.

Considered a favorite of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Theory has been one of the most talked-about names in the sports entertainment industry recently. And for good reason. The Atlanta native is a tremendous athlete and ring worker, mixed with just the right amount of brashness and bravado.

Theory's rise has been swift since joining the main roster late last year. He captured the United States Championship, only to lose to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank.

A short time later, the young star found himself standing atop the magical ladder, celebrating with a maguffin that could change his career forever.

With World Wrestling Entertainment desperately looking to develop its next generation of superstars, Theory fills the bill. He's got all the tools it takes to become a household name in sports entertainment.

Theory is custom made for WWE, so why are some fans already turning on him?

Initially, the audience had high hopes for Theory, whose screen presence makes it hard to turn the channel. However, there were a lot of hiccups to get things rolling.

First off, his on-air pairing with Mr. McMahon didn't go as well as some might have thought. There were the silly 'egg' segments and odd office skits as well. So in this case, he hasn't really gotten the rub might have expected from working with the boss.

But for the fan base, it's not really about the cartoonish ways in which Theory has sometimes been portrayed. Anyone who has ever watched wrestling knows that even the coolest and most dastardly characters engage in silly skits from time to time.

It's more about their belief that he's maybe getting too much, too fast. While fans certainly want to see new stars like Theory, Gunther and others, they want it done in progressive fashion.

Like it or not, fans are astute enough that they want to see a story played out. To skip the needle this fast on Theory has left many with a bad taste in their mouths. At the end of the day? They want it all to make sense.

WWE should be careful when pushing Theory going forward. They have brought him this far, but it may be time to pump the brakes a bit. Or otherwise? He may lose the WWE Universe... then, now and forever.

