"It's not sexy!" - When female Ex-WWE star detailed her experience kissing John Cena and Snoop Dogg

After participating in the 2004 Diva Search competition, Maria Kanellis signed with WWE. She spent nearly six years as an in-ring competitor and on-screen personality before getting released from her contract in February 2010.

During her first run in the Stamford-based company, Kanellis locked lips with a few men on-screen, including John Cena and Snoop Dogg. In an interview with Metro in December 2021, the former WWE 24/7 Champion detailed her experience kissing the likes of Cena and Dogg.

"I've kissed people along the way on television and everybody is always like, 'Oh, you kissed him!' It is the most awkward experience of your life! It's not like this, 'Oh, this is lovely' – no, it is awkward!" Kanellis said.

The 41-year-old then detailed why kissing these stars on camera was not a pleasant experience.

There's a camera, there's a producer, there's your writer, then there's makeup artists out there sometimes watching to make sure your hair's in the right position as you're kissing this person. It's like, 'Oh no, can you turn your face a little bit' – and eventually you're kissing the side of their face. There's hot lights and you're wearing, 'I'm sorry, I smell', tanner – it's not sexy!" The former 24/7 Champion added.

Maria Kanellis returned to WWE in 2017

After nearly seven years of absence, Maria Kanellis returned to the Stamford-based company in 2017. The 41-year-old spent another three years in Vince McMahon's promotion before the company let her go again in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

Since her departure, Kanellis has worked in Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling. Last October, she made her AEW debut alongside her husband, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven.

