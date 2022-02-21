5 WWE women you may not know were beauty queens

Before entering the professional wrestling industry, a few female WWE Superstars were beauty queens.

Many beautiful ladies have worked in WWE over the past few decades. Some of them were fitness models before turning into professional wrestlers. For example, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose won the 2014 World Beauty Fitness & Fashion Bikini Championship. Alexa Bliss also competed in some fitness competitions earlier in her career.

Meanwhile, other former and current female superstars participated in beauty contests and were crowned beauty queens before joining the ranks of Vince McMahon's roster. One of them even competed in the Mrs. America pageant several years ago.

Here are five WWE women you may not have known were beauty queens.

#5. WWE Superstar Bianca Carelli

Bianca Carelli recently joined WWE after passing a tryout two months ago. However, before becoming a superstar, the daughter of former Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella tried her hand at beauty pageants.

In an interview with Slam Wrestling, Carelli disclosed that she decided to participate in beauty pageants when she was a high school senior.

"I was sitting on my couch one day watching Toddlers and Tiaras and I thought to myself, 'This seems like something I could do!' I put in my time, I had to raise the money on my own for the pageant, which is a lot for someone in their last year of high school," she said.

In 2013, Carelli participated in the Miss Teen Canada competition and won the Miss Teen Ontario pageant. In the same interview with Slam Wrestling, the 28-year-old revealed that she did not expect to win the pageant.

"I was totally shocked when I won Miss Teen Ontario and it was a really cool experience," she added.

Over the past few years, Carelli has participated in a few other beauty competitions. Last year, she was crowned Miss Galaxy Peel 2021.

Carelli has competed in a few wrestling promotions over the past few years. In addition to being a beauty queen and a professional wrestler, she is also a personal trainer and certified sports nutritionist.

