"It's true" - When WWE's Ronda Rousey wanted to have 57 babies with Russian athlete before marrying Travis Browne

Before officially joining WWE in 2018, Ronda Rousey was a megastar in UFC. The Baddest Woman on the Planet also married former UFC fighter Travis Browne in 2017. Nearly three years before tying the knot with Browne, Rousey confessed to having a crush on Russian mixed martial artist Fedor Emelianenko.

During a meeting with media members in Los Angeles in January 2014, the 35-year-old jokingly stated that she wanted to have 57 babies with him.

"Do I want to have 57 of his babies? It's true. I think he's married, though, so I'm not allowed," she said. [H/T: MMAJunkie]

During the same interview, The Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed that the Russian athlete was the one who inspired her to become a mixed martial artist after watching one of his fights.

Ronda Rousey once told a two-time WWE Champion that she "loved him" before marrying Travis Browne. Check out the story here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Ronda Rousey wants to win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

In January 2018, Ronda Rousey made her official WWE debut after the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet spent about a year on the active roster, during which she won the RAW Women's Championship, before going on a hiatus after losing the title to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35.

After nearly three years of absence, Rousey returned to the Stamford-based company in January 2022 to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. Since then, she has won the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. However, the 35-year-old recently lost the title to Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on her YouTube stream, Rousey disclosed that she now desires to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

"I don't know guys, I'm tired of Charlotte [Flair]. I'm tired of that title. I already did it you know. I am thinking about taking over the [Women's] tag division," she said.

A former Tag Team Champion believes Ronda Rousey has "lost her shine" in WWE. Check out his comments here.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes