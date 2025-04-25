Jacob Fatu to relinquish the United States Title; major star betrayed & replaced? 4 Twists that may happen with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline on SmackDown

A lot has changed in the partnership between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown these past few months. After what transpired at WrestleMania, a lot more could happen between the Bloodline members.
A lot has happened with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline these past weeks alone. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Tama Tonga was written off television due to an injury, joining Tonga Loa on the sidelines. Still, something positive happened with the stable; Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight at 'Mania to become the new United States Champion. On the upcoming WWE SmackDown, the group could be involved in some more interesting twists and turns.
In this list, we will look at four twists that may happen with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.
#4. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu to add more gold to their name
Jacob Fatu winning the United States title makes him more dangerous than ever. Although Solo Sikoa doesn't have any gold with him at the moment, the US Champion could change this soon.
SmackDown's tag team division has been active and filled with twists and turns lately, which could get the interest of Jacob and Solo. As a result, Fatu could suggest that they go after the Tag Team Championship to make their alliance stronger.
#3. Solo Sikoa could attempt to restore order
Tension between Solo and Jacob has been present these past few weeks. Since Sikoa was defeated by Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut, Fatu began to take more leadership roles and call the shots. However, Sikoa could attempt to change all of this on the upcoming show.
The former North American Champion could pretend to show support and congratulate his cousin for the major win at WrestleMania, only to demand that he hand over the United States Title as he did in the past with the Tag Team Championship. This time, Jacob could refuse to do so and attack Sikoa, kickstarting their feud.
#2. Jacob Fatu could make some changes to The Bloodline
After last year's WrestleMania, where Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Solo took charge and made some changes within The Bloodline. He kicked out Jimmy Uso and replaced him with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu in the coming months. Interestingly, Sikoa might be on the other end of the stick this year.
The Samoan Werewolf could kick out Solo from their group and bring in Hikuleo and Jeff Cobb, former NJPW stars who were rumored to have signed with the Stamford-based promotion. With the Tongans missing in action, both men could fill in their spots in the meantime.
#1. Solo Sikoa to set his sights on his next target on WWE SmackDown
As the new US Champion, the target on Fatu's back has only grown larger. It's safe to say that many are now aiming to challenge The Samoan Werewolf, with one of them possibly being Solo Sikoa.
Instead of Solo Sikoa demanding the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu, he could instead attack The Samoan Werewolf to make his intentions clear that he was coming after the gold.