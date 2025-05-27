Jacob Fatu to win the WWE Tag Team Championship with top superstar and not with Solo Sikoa? Potential explored

Jacob Fatu has been one of the fastest rising stars in WWE since his debut last June. The Samoan Werewolf won the WWE Tag Team Title the following month with Tama Tonga. However, he had to give up the title on the orders of Solo Sikoa, who was leading the new Bloodline then.

Ad

While Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns and his control over the Bloodline, Fatu's popularity rose, and at WrestleMania, he won the United States Championship. Tensions between The Street Champion and The Samoan Werewolf have been building ever since then, as Sikoa looks to gain back the power and control over his group. In recent weeks, Solo has introduced JC Mateo to the group and has also qualified for the Money in the Bank by beating Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso. Now, The Samoan Werewolf is set to fight for a spot of his own.

Ad

Trending

But amid all this, a new direction could be emerging for Fatu—possibly going after the WWE Tag Team Championship again, and it might not involve Sikoa at all. But with JC Mateo. Last week on SmackDown, Sikoa, Fatu, and Mateo had a brief staredown with the current champions, The Street Profits, ahead of their tag team match against Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix.

Mateo and Fatu picked up a big win over Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix, and it may have opened the door for a new partnership.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fatu's chemistry alongside Solo has not been at its best in recent weeks as they lost a tag team match against Damian Priest and LA Knight on the May 9, 2025, edition of SmackDown. With his fresh win alongside JC Mateo, Jacob Fatu could now set his sights on gold once again—this time with Mateo by his side instead of Sikoa.

WWE might be building up this new duo for a major tag team run, possibly even leading to a title match against The Street Profits. Fatu is clearly focused on becoming the most dominant force in the company, and winning tag team gold might be the next big step.

Ad

As of now, it's just speculation, and fans have to see if Jacob Fatu can get along with JC Mateo.

Can Solo Sikoa replace Jacob Fatu?

On the recent episode of SmackDown, as mentioned above, Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo picked up a big tag team win against Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix. But while Fatu was busy building momentum with Mateo, Solo Sikoa was making moves of his own.

Ad

During the match, Sikoa approached Jimmy Uso and asked him to join forces. With Jimmy on a losing streak and his twin brother Jey Uso holding the World Heavyweight Title, Big Jim may be looking for a fresh path—and teaming with his younger brother could be it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This possible shift comes at a time when tensions between Jacob Fatu and Sikoa are already high. Fatu has been distancing himself from Sikoa, choosing to do things his own way. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa is putting his trust in JC Mateo.

As Jacob Fatu continues to chase dominance on his terms, Solo Sikoa might be ready to move on from him altogether. If Jimmy Uso accepts Sikoa's offer, we could see a major shake-up in the faction, with Sikoa replacing Fatu with another real-life Bloodline member—his brother.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More