Jade Cargill to join Team Bianca if 35-year-old superstar returns? Exploring Women's WarGames possibility

Survivor Series 2023 is on the horizon, and the two WarGames matches on the card added exhilaration and excitement among the fans. However, the women's match could have a massive plot twist ahead of the spectacular event.

Jade Cargill could join the Women's WarGames match as a last-minute addition if a 35-year-old superstar joins the Damage CTRL. The name in question is none other than Dakota Kai.

Kai is currently out of in-ring action as she is recovering from an ACL injury. What if her injury angle is just a conspiracy to deceive the Bianca Belair-led team? It's quite possible that the entire thing is a predetermined plot.

The New Zealand-born wrestler could be playing all along to join the Women's WarGames match in the eleventh hour as the fifth participant of Damage CTRL. This could, in turn, pave the way for Jade Cargill's in-ring debut.

Cargill could join the face team at Survivor Series to take on the entire Damage CTRL. Moreover, if it happens, it will make the bout a 5 vs. 5 faction warfare similar to the Men's WarGames match.

Possibility of Jade Cargill joining the Women's WarGames match

The WWE Universe has been anticipating Jade Cargill's in-ring debut, which is still up in the air. Survivor Series, being considered one of the Big 4 premium live events, could make it the perfect place for her in-ring debut.

However, the possibility of Cargill joining the Women's WarGames match is quite low. It is because Dakota Kai is not returning to in-ring action anytime soon, as she is still not medically cleared.

Kai still has a long way to go before getting back in the ring, as her return to the squared circle this year looks implausible. Therefore, Damage CTRL will be competing with four members.

Moreover, Jade Cargill's addition to the Bianca Belair-led team would look redundant as the group is also stacked with star power. It already has top superstars Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Therefore, the prospect of the former TBS Champion making her in-ring debut at the Survivor Series WarGames match is very low.

Do you think there will be surprise entrants in the Women's WarGames match? Sound off in the comments below.