Jade Cargill to return at WWE Elimination Chamber and reveal her real attacker? Chances explored

Several names are still missing from action as WWE Elimination Chamber nears, and Jade Cargill is one among them. Although it seemed like her attackers had already been revealed on SmackDown, there might have been another piece of the puzzle that wasn't placed.

Jade Cargill was attacked backstage on SmackDown in November 2024 before she could appear at Survivor Series: WarGames. She has been missing from television since then. Last week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis shared a video of Jade's attacker to Bianca Belair and Naomi, which revealed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away from the scene. The current Women's Tag Team Champions were already satisfied with the revelation, but Cargill might reveal something else at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Although the video showed Liv and Raquel walking away from the scene, Nick told Naomi and Bianca that nothing was final yet, but the champions decided they had seen enough and went straight to RAW and confronted The Judgment Day duo. Liv and Raquel were also walking at the side of the arena far from from where Cargill was attacked, which was also far from the ambulance.

With this in mind, it seemed like Belair and The Glow didn't see everything, much like the real attackers. At WWE Elimination Chamber, the Women's Tag Team Champions will be part of the six-person match, and Jade could interfere in a shocking twist. The returning star can later reveal that she knew it was Naomi who did it, and Bianca was just being too ignorant about it.

Wrestling analyst reveals who he thinks attacked Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown

Although signs have pointed to The Judgment Day duo as Jade Cargill's attackers, fans continue to believe that Naomi is behind all of it. Another person who thinks the same is Sam Roberts.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the wrestling analyst shared that he still thinks The Glow was behind the attacks and now Liv and Raquel are the red herrings when he thought of the opposite in the past.

"I still think Naomi did it. I think that Liv Morgan and Raquel are the red herrings. Originally, it felt like Naomi was the red herring. I think Liv Morgan and Raquel are the red herrings. I think Naomi did it because Bianca lost her qualifier in the Women's United States Championship match because Jade got laid out. You'd have to explain to me why Bianca not only attacked Jade, but sacrificed her qualifier to take out Jade."

It remains to be seen what is next for Jade Cargill once she returns to WWE.

